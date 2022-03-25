Daily EUR/USD technical outlook

Last update At 25 Mar 2022 00:21GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily indicators

Rising fm o/s

21 HR EMA

1.0997

55 HR EMA

1.1001

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly indicators

Falling

13 HR RSI

59

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation b4 one more fall



Resistance

1.1071 - Last Fri's NY high.

1.1045 - Tue's high.

1.1013 - Thur's high.



Support

1.0961 - Tue's low.

1.0927 - Last Tue's low.

1.0902 - Mar 14 low.



EUR/USD - 1.1008.. Although euro met renewed selling at 1.1013 at Asian open on Thur n retreated to 1.0973 in Europe, price briefly rebounded to 1.1001 b4 falling to session lows of 1.0966 in NY but only to rebound to 1.1013.



On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then weakness to a fresh 20-month trough of 1.1122 in Jan, then break of 1.1000 handle in Mar would pressure price twd 2020 bottom at 1.0637 (Mar). On the upside, last week's gain to 1.1137 signals temp. low is made n choppy trading is seen, reckon 1.1191 may cap upside n yield another leg of decline later this month.



Today, euro's weakness to 1.0961 (Tue) suggests early correction fm Mar's 22-month bottom at 1.0807 has ended last week at 1.1137 n as long as 1.1045 (reaction high Tue) holds, weakness to 1.0933 (61.8% r of 1.0807-1.1137), reckon 1.0902 should hold. Only abv 1.1045 'prolongs' choppy swings n risks 1.1069/71.