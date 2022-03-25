Daily EUR/USD technical outlook
Last update At 25 Mar 2022 00:21GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily indicators
Rising fm o/s
21 HR EMA
1.0997
55 HR EMA
1.1001
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly indicators
Falling
13 HR RSI
59
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation b4 one more fall
Resistance
1.1071 - Last Fri's NY high.
1.1045 - Tue's high.
1.1013 - Thur's high.
Support
1.0961 - Tue's low.
1.0927 - Last Tue's low.
1.0902 - Mar 14 low.
EUR/USD - 1.1008.. Although euro met renewed selling at 1.1013 at Asian open on Thur n retreated to 1.0973 in Europe, price briefly rebounded to 1.1001 b4 falling to session lows of 1.0966 in NY but only to rebound to 1.1013.
On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then weakness to a fresh 20-month trough of 1.1122 in Jan, then break of 1.1000 handle in Mar would pressure price twd 2020 bottom at 1.0637 (Mar). On the upside, last week's gain to 1.1137 signals temp. low is made n choppy trading is seen, reckon 1.1191 may cap upside n yield another leg of decline later this month.
Today, euro's weakness to 1.0961 (Tue) suggests early correction fm Mar's 22-month bottom at 1.0807 has ended last week at 1.1137 n as long as 1.1045 (reaction high Tue) holds, weakness to 1.0933 (61.8% r of 1.0807-1.1137), reckon 1.0902 should hold. Only abv 1.1045 'prolongs' choppy swings n risks 1.1069/71.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD clings to modest gains near 1.3200 despite disappointing UK data
GBP/USD continues to trade in positive territory slightly above 1.3200 early Friday amid renewed dollar weakness. The data from the UK showed that Retail Sales declined by 0.3% in February. With this reading missing the market expectation for an increase of 0.6%, the pair struggles to gather bullish momentum.
EUR/USD bulls approach 1.1050 amid softer USD, Eurogroup meetings, yields eyed
EUR/USD takes the bids to refresh intraday high, prints the biggest daily jump in a week. US dollar struggles to capitalize on hawkish Fedspeak on steady yields, mixed sentiment. German IFO, US housing data and Fed policymakers’ speech will offer additional catalysts to watch for fresh impulse.
Gold scales above $1,960 as fears of 50 bps interest rate hike vapors
Gold (XAU/USD) has climbed above $1,960 as the market participants have trimmed the fears of aggressive interest rate policies by the Fed remaining this year. Fed Chair Powell and his colleagues are dictating that the higher interest rates are going to be the new normal.
Bitcoin: Buyers euphoric, but BTC is not out of the woods yet
Bitcoin price shows a retest of the upper range of its consolidation after rallying for nearly two weeks. This uptrend will now face multiple hurdles that will decide the outlook for BTC in the near future.
NVDA shares soared 10% on $1 trillion ambitions
Share price of Nvidia Corp snapped its two-day pullback and shot through the roof, gaining almost 10% on the day. NVDA stock price hit fresh two-month highs of $283.20.