Daily EUR/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 10 Mar 2022 01:05GMT.

Trend daily chart

Down

Daily indicators

Rising fm o/s

21 HR EMA

1.1022

55 HR EMA

1.0997

Trend hourly chart

Up

Hourly indicators

Easing fm o/bot

13 HR RSI

63

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with upside bias.

Resistance

1.1187 - Mar 01 Asian low (now res).

1.1146 - Mar 02 high.

1.1094 - Wed's high.

Support

1.0992 - Wed's European morning high (now sup).

1.0958 - Tue's top (now sup).

1.0891 - Wed's low (AUS).

EUR/USD - 1.1050.. Although euro moved narrowly in Asia yesterday after re- treat fm Tue's 1.0958 high, price caught a bid in Europe on return of risk sentiment as European stocks rallied, price later jumed to 1.1094 in NY.

On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT up move fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then weakness to a fresh 20-month trough of 1.1122 in Jan, then last week's break of 1.1000 handle would pressure price twd 2020 bottom at 1.0637 (Mar). On the upside, Wed's close abv 1.1000 signals temp. low is made n may head back twd 1.1146 but 1.1191 may cap upside n yield another leg of decline later this month.



Today, Wed's rally abv 1.0958 to 1.1094 on heavy unwinding of recent short euro positions vs usd, yen, gbp n CHF etc confirms LT downtrend has made a low n consolidation with upside bias is expected, o/bot readings on hourly oscillators should cap price at 1.1170. Below 1.1000 signals top, 1.0958, break.