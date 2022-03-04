Daily EUR/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 04 Mar 2022 01:00GMT.
Trend daily chart
Down
Daily Indicators
Falling
21 HR EMA
1.1070
55 HR EMA
1.1100
Trend hourly chart
Down
Hourly Indicators
Bullish convergences.
13 HR RSI
25
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Resumption of recent decline.
Resistance
1.1146 - Wed's high.
1.1123 - Thur's high.
1.1097 - Hourly res.
Support
1.1000 - Psychological handle.
1.0960 - 80.9% proj. of 1.1495-1.1107 fm 1.1274.
1.0935 - May 27 2020 low.
EUR/USD - 1.1030.. Euro remained on the back foot in Thur's sessio des- pite staging a brief but strg bounce fm 1.1058 to 1.1146 Wed, price fell fm 1.11 23 (Asia) n later penetrated 1.1058 to a fresh 22-month trough of 1.1034 in NY.
On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then weakness to a fresh 20-month trough of 1.1122 in Jan, then 1.1107 last week would pressure price twd 1.0964 (80.9% r fm 1.0637). Euro's break of last week's 1.1107 low on Tue has reatined bearishness for weakness twd 1.1000 n only a weekly close abv 1.1281 indicates temporary bottom is made n risks correction twd 1.1395.
Today, intra-day break of 1.1034 signals test of psychological 1.1000 han dle would be forthcoming next where a daily close below there would pave the way for further losses to 1.0960/64, then 1.0935. Only abv 1.1067 (AUS) signals temp. bottom is made n risks stronger retracement twd 1.1123, break, 1.1146 later.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
