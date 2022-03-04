Daily EUR/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 04 Mar 2022 01:00GMT.

Trend daily chart

Down

Daily Indicators

Falling

21 HR EMA

1.1070

55 HR EMA

1.1100

Trend hourly chart

Down

Hourly Indicators

Bullish convergences.

13 HR RSI

25

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Resumption of recent decline.

Resistance

1.1146 - Wed's high.

1.1123 - Thur's high.

1.1097 - Hourly res.

Support

1.1000 - Psychological handle.

1.0960 - 80.9% proj. of 1.1495-1.1107 fm 1.1274.

1.0935 - May 27 2020 low.

EUR/USD - 1.1030.. Euro remained on the back foot in Thur's sessio des- pite staging a brief but strg bounce fm 1.1058 to 1.1146 Wed, price fell fm 1.11 23 (Asia) n later penetrated 1.1058 to a fresh 22-month trough of 1.1034 in NY.

On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then weakness to a fresh 20-month trough of 1.1122 in Jan, then 1.1107 last week would pressure price twd 1.0964 (80.9% r fm 1.0637). Euro's break of last week's 1.1107 low on Tue has reatined bearishness for weakness twd 1.1000 n only a weekly close abv 1.1281 indicates temporary bottom is made n risks correction twd 1.1395.

Today, intra-day break of 1.1034 signals test of psychological 1.1000 han dle would be forthcoming next where a daily close below there would pave the way for further losses to 1.0960/64, then 1.0935. Only abv 1.1067 (AUS) signals temp. bottom is made n risks stronger retracement twd 1.1123, break, 1.1146 later.