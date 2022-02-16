Daily EUR/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 16 Feb 2022 00:29GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Neutral

21 HR EMA

1.1347

55 HR EMA

1.1347

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Rising

13 HR RSI

57

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Choppy consolidation to continue.

Resistance

1.1448 - Last Tue's high.

1.1417 - Last Fri's NY high.

1.1375 - Last Thur's low (now res).

Support

1.1321 - Tue's NY low.

1.1281 - Mon's 10-day low.

1.1268 - Feb 03 low.

EUR/USD - 1.1357. Although euro moved narrowly in Asia yesterday, price caught at bid at 1.1310 in European morning on easing Ukraine tension n rose to 1.1359 in NY morning. Price briefly retreated to 1.1321 b4 climbing to 1.1368.

On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT up move FM 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then weakness to a fresh 20-month trough of 1.1122 in Jan may pressure price twd 1.0964 (80.9% r FM 1.0637). Having said that, euro's impressive rally last week abv 1.1187 to 1.14 83 on broad-based USD's weakness confirms temp. low is in place n a daily close abv 1.1495 would head twd 1.1608 but 1.1692 should hold. Below 1.1330, 1.1222.

Today, as decline fm last Thur's near 3-month peak at 1.1495 to 1.1281 Mon suggests recent rise fm Jan's 1.1122 bottom has made a top, yesterday bounce to 1.1368 would bring range trading, as hourly oscillators' readings would be in o/bot territory on next rise, 1.1388 may cap upside. Below 1.1321, 1.1281.