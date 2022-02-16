Daily EUR/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 16 Feb 2022 00:29GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Neutral
21 HR EMA
1.1347
55 HR EMA
1.1347
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Rising
13 HR RSI
57
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Choppy consolidation to continue.
Resistance
1.1448 - Last Tue's high.
1.1417 - Last Fri's NY high.
1.1375 - Last Thur's low (now res).
Support
1.1321 - Tue's NY low.
1.1281 - Mon's 10-day low.
1.1268 - Feb 03 low.
EUR/USD - 1.1357. Although euro moved narrowly in Asia yesterday, price caught at bid at 1.1310 in European morning on easing Ukraine tension n rose to 1.1359 in NY morning. Price briefly retreated to 1.1321 b4 climbing to 1.1368.
On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT up move FM 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then weakness to a fresh 20-month trough of 1.1122 in Jan may pressure price twd 1.0964 (80.9% r FM 1.0637). Having said that, euro's impressive rally last week abv 1.1187 to 1.14 83 on broad-based USD's weakness confirms temp. low is in place n a daily close abv 1.1495 would head twd 1.1608 but 1.1692 should hold. Below 1.1330, 1.1222.
Today, as decline fm last Thur's near 3-month peak at 1.1495 to 1.1281 Mon suggests recent rise fm Jan's 1.1122 bottom has made a top, yesterday bounce to 1.1368 would bring range trading, as hourly oscillators' readings would be in o/bot territory on next rise, 1.1388 may cap upside. Below 1.1321, 1.1281.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
