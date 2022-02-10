Daily EUR/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 10 Feb 2022 00:00GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Rising
21 HR EMA
1.1427
55 HR EMA
1.1425
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Neutral
13 HR RSI
45
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with downside bias.
Resistance
1.1514 - Nov 05 2021 low (now res).
1.1483 - Last Fri's 11-week high.
1.1447 - Wed's high.
Support
1.1397 - Tue's low.
1.1368 - Jan 20 high (now sup).
1.1330 - Last Wed's top (now sup).
EUR/USD - 1.1422.. Euro swung sideways in directionless Wed's session as market awaits release of Thur's key US CPI data. Price initially dipped to 1.14 03 in Europe b4 climbing later to session highs of 1.1447 in NY.
On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then weakness to a fresh 20-month trough of 1.1122 in Jan may pressure price twd 1.0964 (80.9% r fm 1.0637). Having said that, euro's impressive rally last week abv 1.1187 to 1.14 83 due to broad-based USD's weakness confirms temp. low is in place n a daily close 1.1483 would head twd 1.1608 but 1.1692 should hold. Below 1.1330, 1.1222.
Today, euro's sideways swings following retreat fm Fri's 11-week 1.1483 top to 1.1397 (Tue) may continue b4 prospect of retrace. of upmove fm 1.1122, below 1.1397 would head to 1.1361 but reckon 1.1345 (38.2% r of 1.1122-1.1483) may contain weakness. Abv 1.1448/58 may risk re-test of 1.1483, break, 1.1514.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
