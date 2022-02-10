Daily EUR/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 10 Feb 2022 00:00GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Rising

21 HR EMA

1.1427

55 HR EMA

1.1425

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Neutral

13 HR RSI

45

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with downside bias.

Resistance

1.1514 - Nov 05 2021 low (now res).

1.1483 - Last Fri's 11-week high.

1.1447 - Wed's high.

Support

1.1397 - Tue's low.

1.1368 - Jan 20 high (now sup).

1.1330 - Last Wed's top (now sup).

EUR/USD - 1.1422.. Euro swung sideways in directionless Wed's session as market awaits release of Thur's key US CPI data. Price initially dipped to 1.14 03 in Europe b4 climbing later to session highs of 1.1447 in NY.

On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then weakness to a fresh 20-month trough of 1.1122 in Jan may pressure price twd 1.0964 (80.9% r fm 1.0637). Having said that, euro's impressive rally last week abv 1.1187 to 1.14 83 due to broad-based USD's weakness confirms temp. low is in place n a daily close 1.1483 would head twd 1.1608 but 1.1692 should hold. Below 1.1330, 1.1222.

Today, euro's sideways swings following retreat fm Fri's 11-week 1.1483 top to 1.1397 (Tue) may continue b4 prospect of retrace. of upmove fm 1.1122, below 1.1397 would head to 1.1361 but reckon 1.1345 (38.2% r of 1.1122-1.1483) may contain weakness. Abv 1.1448/58 may risk re-test of 1.1483, break, 1.1514.