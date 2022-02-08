Daily EUR/USD technical outlook

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Rising

21 HR EMA

1.1438

55 HR EMA

1.1423

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Neutral

13 HR RSI

49

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Choppy consolidation to continue.

Resistance

1.1514 - Nov 05 2021 low (now res).

1.1483 - Last Fri's 11-week high.

1.1468 - Mon's high (AUS).

Support

1.1412 - Last Fri's low (NY).

1.1368 - Jan 20 high (now sup).

1.1330 - Last Wed's top (now sup).

EUR/USD - 1.1437.. Euro swung broadly sideways on Mon following retreat fm Fri's 11-week peak of 1.1483 to 1.1412. Price initially recovered to 1.1468 (AUS) and ratcheted lower to 1.1416 in Europe n moved narrowly in subdued NY.

On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then weakness to a fresh 20-month trough of 1.1122 in Jan may pressure price twd 1.0964 (80.9% r fm 1.0637). Having said that, euro's impressive rally last week abv 1.1187 to 1.14 83 due to broad-based usd's weakness confirms temp. low is in place n a daily close 1.1483 would head twd 1.1608 but 1.1692 should hold. Below 1.1330, 1.1222.

Today, euro's impressive rise fm 1.1122 (Jan) to 1.1483 confirms recent downtrend has made a low, as said top was accompanied with 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators, below 1.1412 would yield 1.1386 but 1.1330 should remain intact. Only abv 1.1483 risks 1.1510/14 but reckon 1.1545 should cap upside.