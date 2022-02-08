Daily EUR/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 08 Feb 2022 04:29GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Rising
21 HR EMA
1.1438
55 HR EMA
1.1423
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Neutral
13 HR RSI
49
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Choppy consolidation to continue.
Resistance
1.1514 - Nov 05 2021 low (now res).
1.1483 - Last Fri's 11-week high.
1.1468 - Mon's high (AUS).
Support
1.1412 - Last Fri's low (NY).
1.1368 - Jan 20 high (now sup).
1.1330 - Last Wed's top (now sup).
EUR/USD - 1.1437.. Euro swung broadly sideways on Mon following retreat fm Fri's 11-week peak of 1.1483 to 1.1412. Price initially recovered to 1.1468 (AUS) and ratcheted lower to 1.1416 in Europe n moved narrowly in subdued NY.
On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then weakness to a fresh 20-month trough of 1.1122 in Jan may pressure price twd 1.0964 (80.9% r fm 1.0637). Having said that, euro's impressive rally last week abv 1.1187 to 1.14 83 due to broad-based usd's weakness confirms temp. low is in place n a daily close 1.1483 would head twd 1.1608 but 1.1692 should hold. Below 1.1330, 1.1222.
Today, euro's impressive rise fm 1.1122 (Jan) to 1.1483 confirms recent downtrend has made a low, as said top was accompanied with 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators, below 1.1412 would yield 1.1386 but 1.1330 should remain intact. Only abv 1.1483 risks 1.1510/14 but reckon 1.1545 should cap upside.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
