Daily EUR/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 27 Jan 2022 00:21GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Turning down
21 HR EMA
1.1268
55 HR EMA
1.1288
Trend hourly chart
Down
Hourly Indicators
Oversold
13 HR RSI
22
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Resumption of recent decline.
Resistance
1.1334 - Mon's NY high.
1.1283 - Wed's NY morning low (now res).
1.1264 - Tue's low (now res).
Support
1.1223 - Dec 2021 low (15).
1.1187 - 2021 16-month low (Nov 24).
1.1122 - 50% proj. of 1.1908-1.1187 fm 1.1482.
EUR/USD - 1.1239. Euro met renewed selling at 1.1310 in Asia n fell to 1.1283 in NY morning, price ratcheted higher on short-covering n rose to 1.1300 in post-FOMC b4 tumbling after Fed J. Powell's hawkish comments to 1.1236.
On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT up move FM 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's break of 1.1705 n then weakness to a fresh 16-month trough of 1.1187 (Nov) may pressure price twd 1.0964 (80.9% r FM 1.0637). Despite staging an erratic rise from 1.1187 to 1.1386 (Dec), then 1.1482 in mid-Jan, last week's weakness to 1.1302 signals correction over, below 1.1187 would head twd psychological 1.1000 handle. Only abv 1.1482 risks 1.1608.
Today, euro's recent decline from Jan's 1.1482 peak to 1.1236 Wed suggests price is en route twd 2021 16-month trough at 1.1187 (Nov), break there would extend LT downtrend to projected target at 1.1122 next week. On the upside, only abv 1.1300/10 signals temp. low is made n may risk stronger retrace. to 1.1334.
