Daily EUR/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 11 Jan 2022 00:17GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Turning up

21 HR EMA

1.1326

55 HR EMA

1.1324

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Neutral

13 HR RSI

53

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Choppy consolidation to continue.

Resistance

1.1386 - Dec 31, 2021, 6-week high.

1.1364 - Mon's high.

1.1344 - Tue's European high.

Support

1.1286 - Mon's low.

1.1273 - Last week's low (Tue).

1.1235 - Dec 20, 2021, low.

EUR/USD - 1.1331. Trading the euro was tricky as price went through a 'roller-coaster' session on Mon. Euro met selling at 1.1361 to 1.1321 (Europe) b4 recovering to 1.1344 n then tumbled to 1.1286 in NY b4 rebounding to 1.1334.

On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove FM 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's subsequent break of 1.1705 n then weakness to a fresh 16-month trough of 1.1187 in late Nov may pressure price twd 1.0964 (80.9% r FM 1.0637). Having said that, euro's rebound to 1.1386 (Dec) signals temp. low is made n may yield stronger retrace. twd 1.1434 but only abv 1.1525 aborts bearishness n brings stronger correction twd 1.1608 in Feb.

Today, euro's decline FM 1.1364 (Fri) to 1.1286 n then intra-day rebound on Mon suggests further gyrations inside recent 1.1386-1.1273 range may continue b4 prospect of a downside break, current neutral readings on hourly indicators add credence to this view. Below 1.1273, 1.1225/35. Abv 1.1386 risks 1.1430/34.