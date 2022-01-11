Daily EUR/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 11 Jan 2022 00:17GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Turning up
21 HR EMA
1.1326
55 HR EMA
1.1324
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Neutral
13 HR RSI
53
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Choppy consolidation to continue.
Resistance
1.1386 - Dec 31, 2021, 6-week high.
1.1364 - Mon's high.
1.1344 - Tue's European high.
Support
1.1286 - Mon's low.
1.1273 - Last week's low (Tue).
1.1235 - Dec 20, 2021, low.
EUR/USD - 1.1331. Trading the euro was tricky as price went through a 'roller-coaster' session on Mon. Euro met selling at 1.1361 to 1.1321 (Europe) b4 recovering to 1.1344 n then tumbled to 1.1286 in NY b4 rebounding to 1.1334.
On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove FM 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's subsequent break of 1.1705 n then weakness to a fresh 16-month trough of 1.1187 in late Nov may pressure price twd 1.0964 (80.9% r FM 1.0637). Having said that, euro's rebound to 1.1386 (Dec) signals temp. low is made n may yield stronger retrace. twd 1.1434 but only abv 1.1525 aborts bearishness n brings stronger correction twd 1.1608 in Feb.
Today, euro's decline FM 1.1364 (Fri) to 1.1286 n then intra-day rebound on Mon suggests further gyrations inside recent 1.1386-1.1273 range may continue b4 prospect of a downside break, current neutral readings on hourly indicators add credence to this view. Below 1.1273, 1.1225/35. Abv 1.1386 risks 1.1430/34.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies around 1.1350 ahead of Lagarde, Powell
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1350, consolidating the bounce amid a broadly weaker US dollar. Treasury yields pull back from two-year highs ahead of Wednesday's US inflation data. Meanwhile, ECB Lagarde's speech, Powell’s Testimony awaited.
GBP/USD returns to 1.3600 area after renewing two-month tops
GBP/USD climbed to its strongest level in two months at 1.3620 in the early European session on Tuesday before retreating to the 1.3600 area. The modest dollar weakness ahead of Powell's nomination hearing seems to be allowing the pair to stay afloat in the positive territory.
Gold remains at the mercy of yields, key levels to watch
Gold gained some positive traction for the third successive day on Tuesday. Retreating US bond yields undermined the USD and remained supportive. A positive risk tone, hawkish Fed expectations might cap any further upside.
Polygon upside potential capped at 13%
MATIC price is in a tough spot due to its upswings in the last week of December 2021. Although Polygon could see an uptrend, the bulls will face an extremely resilient resistance barrier that will likely stop Polygon dead in its tracks.
Will Apple have a happy iPhone birthday?
Apple shares closed out Monday just in the green, registering a modest gain of 0.1% to close at $172.17. While tech names have struggled so far in 2022 due to higher yields and an aggressive Fed, Apple remains poised near all-time highs.