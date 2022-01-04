Daily EUR/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 04 Jan 2022 00:16GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Turning up
21 HR EMA
1.1316
55 HR EMA
1.1328
Trend hourly chart
Near term down
Hourly Indicators
Rising fm o/s
13 HR RSI
41
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with downside bias.
Resistance
1.1463 - Nov 15 2021 high.
1.1434 - Nov 12 low (now res).
1.1386 - Last Fri's 5-week high.
Support
1.1359 - Last Thur's high (now sup).
1.1299 - Last Thur's low.
1.1274 - Last week's low (Wed).
EUR/USD - 1.1306. Although euro traded narrowly below Fri's 6-week peak at 1.1386, price fell in Asia fm 1.1379 to 1.1336 in European morning b4 staging a rebound to 1.1366 but only to tumble to 1.1280 in NY on usd's rally.
On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT up move FM 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peaks in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's subsequent break of 1.1705 n then weakness to a fresh 16-month trough of 1.1187 in late Nov may pressure price twd 1.0964 (80.9% r FM 1.0637). Having said that, euro's rebound to 1.1382 signals temporary low is made n last Fri's marginal break abv there may yield stronger retrace. twd 1.1434 but only abv 1.1525 aborts bearishness n heads twd 1.1608.
Today, Mon's selloff to 1.1280 due to rally in U.S. yields suggests corrective rise FM Nov's 16-month trough at 1.1187 has possibly ended n consolidation with downside bias is seen, a daily close below last weeks low at 1.1274 would add credence to this view, 1.1223. Only abv 1.1366 risks 1.1386.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
