Daily EUR/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 04 Jan 2022 00:16GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Turning up

21 HR EMA

1.1316

55 HR EMA

1.1328

Trend hourly chart

Near term down

Hourly Indicators

Rising fm o/s

13 HR RSI

41

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with downside bias.

Resistance

1.1463 - Nov 15 2021 high.

1.1434 - Nov 12 low (now res).

1.1386 - Last Fri's 5-week high.

Support

1.1359 - Last Thur's high (now sup).

1.1299 - Last Thur's low.

1.1274 - Last week's low (Wed).

EUR/USD - 1.1306. Although euro traded narrowly below Fri's 6-week peak at 1.1386, price fell in Asia fm 1.1379 to 1.1336 in European morning b4 staging a rebound to 1.1366 but only to tumble to 1.1280 in NY on usd's rally.

On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT up move FM 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peaks in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's subsequent break of 1.1705 n then weakness to a fresh 16-month trough of 1.1187 in late Nov may pressure price twd 1.0964 (80.9% r FM 1.0637). Having said that, euro's rebound to 1.1382 signals temporary low is made n last Fri's marginal break abv there may yield stronger retrace. twd 1.1434 but only abv 1.1525 aborts bearishness n heads twd 1.1608.

Today, Mon's selloff to 1.1280 due to rally in U.S. yields suggests corrective rise FM Nov's 16-month trough at 1.1187 has possibly ended n consolidation with downside bias is seen, a daily close below last weeks low at 1.1274 would add credence to this view, 1.1223. Only abv 1.1366 risks 1.1386.