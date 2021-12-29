Daily EUR/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 29 Dec 2021 00:03GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Rising fm o/s

21 HR EMA

1.1315

55 HR EMA

1.1318

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Falling

13 HR RSI

49

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with downside bias.

Resistance

1.1382 - Nov 30 high.

1.1360 - Last week's high (Thur).

1.1343 - Last Fri's high.

Support

1.1290 - Tue's low.

1.1261 - Last Tue's low.

1.1223 - Dec 15 low.

EUR/USD - 1.1313.. Although euro continued to trade narrowly in Asia n European morning on Tue, price met renewed selling at 1.1333 n briefly fell to 1.1290 in NY morning on broad-based usd's rebound b4 recovering to 1.1320.

On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's subsequent break of 1.1705 n then weak- ness to a fresh 16-month trough of 1.1187 last week (Wed) may pressure price twd 1.0964 (80.9% r fm 1.0637). Having said that, euro's rebound to 1.1382 in Nov signals temporary low is made, as long as 1.1400/10 holds, one more fall twd psy chological 1.1000 handle would be seen. Only abv 1.1434 risks 1.1515/25 in Jan.

Today, euro's erratic rise fm 1.1235 last Mon to 1.1343 (Fri) suggests recent daily wild swings may continue this week, however, as long as res at 1.13 60 holds, prospect of another fall twd 1.1223 remains, below 1.1261 would add credence to this view. Only a daily close abv 1.1360 risks re-test of 1.1382.