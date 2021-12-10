Daily EUR/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 10 Dec 2021 00:03GMT.

Trend daily chart

Down

Daily Indicators

Rising fm o/s

21 HR EMA

1.1302

55 HR EMA

1.1304

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Rising fm o/s

13 HR RSI

42

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with downside bias.

Resistance

1.1382 - Last week's high (Tue).

1.1354 - This weeek's high (Wed).

1.1320 - Thur's NY high.

Support

1.1267 - Last Fri's n Mon's low.

1.1229 - This week's low (Tue).

1.1187 - Nov's fresh 16-month low.

EUR/USD - 1.1293.. Euro was unable to capitalise on this week's impressive rise from 1.1229 (Tue) to 1.1354 on Wed and fell steadily y'day fm 1.1346 (AUS) to as low as 1.1279 in NY morning on upbeat U.S. data as USD regained traction.

On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's subsequent break of 1.1705 n then weakness to a fresh 16-month trough of 1.1187 last week (Wed) may pressure price twd 1.0964 (80.9% r fm 1.0637). Having said that, euro's rebound to 1.1382 last week signals temporary low is made, as long as 1.1400/10 holds, one more fall twd psy chrological 1.1000 handle would be seen. Only abv 1.1434 risks 1.1515/25 later.

Today, the reason why trading euro was tricky this week is the 'volatile' price action fm Nov's 1.1187 low to 1.1382 last week n subsequent daily swings are developing into a bearish triangle (1.1382 being a-leg top) n 1.1229 (b-leg trough), as long as 1.1354 holds, downside bias remains, below 1.1229, 1.1187.