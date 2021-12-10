Daily EUR/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 10 Dec 2021 00:03GMT.
Trend daily chart
Down
Daily Indicators
Rising fm o/s
21 HR EMA
1.1302
55 HR EMA
1.1304
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Rising fm o/s
13 HR RSI
42
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with downside bias.
Resistance
1.1382 - Last week's high (Tue).
1.1354 - This weeek's high (Wed).
1.1320 - Thur's NY high.
Support
1.1267 - Last Fri's n Mon's low.
1.1229 - This week's low (Tue).
1.1187 - Nov's fresh 16-month low.
EUR/USD - 1.1293.. Euro was unable to capitalise on this week's impressive rise from 1.1229 (Tue) to 1.1354 on Wed and fell steadily y'day fm 1.1346 (AUS) to as low as 1.1279 in NY morning on upbeat U.S. data as USD regained traction.
On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's subsequent break of 1.1705 n then weakness to a fresh 16-month trough of 1.1187 last week (Wed) may pressure price twd 1.0964 (80.9% r fm 1.0637). Having said that, euro's rebound to 1.1382 last week signals temporary low is made, as long as 1.1400/10 holds, one more fall twd psy chrological 1.1000 handle would be seen. Only abv 1.1434 risks 1.1515/25 later.
Today, the reason why trading euro was tricky this week is the 'volatile' price action fm Nov's 1.1187 low to 1.1382 last week n subsequent daily swings are developing into a bearish triangle (1.1382 being a-leg top) n 1.1229 (b-leg trough), as long as 1.1354 holds, downside bias remains, below 1.1229, 1.1187.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
