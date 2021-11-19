Daily EUR/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 19 Nov 2021 00:27GMT.

Trend daily chart

Down

Daily Indicators

Oversold

21 HR EMA

1.1353

55 HR EMA

1.1347

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Easing fm o/bot

13 HR RSI

63

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Marginal rise b4 strg retreat.

Resistance

1.1463 - This week's high (Mon).

1.1434 - Last Fri's low (now res).

1.1385 - Tue's high.

Support

1.1332 - Wed's high (now sup).

1.1294 - Wed's NY low.

1.1265 - Wed's fresh 16-month low.

EUR/USD - 1.1364.. Although euro moved narrowly in Asian morning y'day, price met buying interest at 1.1315 ahead of European open n ratcheted higher to session highs of 1.1374 in NY due to broad-based usd's weakness.

On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's rebound to 1.2266 in May, then break of 1.1705 sup to a 14-month trough of 1.1525 in Oct signals a major top is made. As price has fallen last week after a rally to 1.1692 in post-ECB Thur, Wed's sell- off below 1.1500 handle would head to 1.1291, oversold readings on daily indicators would limit weakness to 1.1219. Only abv 1.1463 risks gain twd 1.1608.

Today, as Wed's 1.1265 low was accompanied by minor 'bullish convergences' on hourly indicators, y'day's gain to 1.1374 signals temp. bottom is made. As long as 1.1385 res holds, downside bias remains, below 1.1315 signals recovery over n brings re-test of 1.1265 next week. A daily close abv 1.1385 risks 1.1434.