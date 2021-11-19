Daily EUR/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 19 Nov 2021 00:27GMT.
Trend daily chart
Down
Daily Indicators
Oversold
21 HR EMA
1.1353
55 HR EMA
1.1347
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Easing fm o/bot
13 HR RSI
63
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Marginal rise b4 strg retreat.
Resistance
1.1463 - This week's high (Mon).
1.1434 - Last Fri's low (now res).
1.1385 - Tue's high.
Support
1.1332 - Wed's high (now sup).
1.1294 - Wed's NY low.
1.1265 - Wed's fresh 16-month low.
EUR/USD - 1.1364.. Although euro moved narrowly in Asian morning y'day, price met buying interest at 1.1315 ahead of European open n ratcheted higher to session highs of 1.1374 in NY due to broad-based usd's weakness.
On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's rebound to 1.2266 in May, then break of 1.1705 sup to a 14-month trough of 1.1525 in Oct signals a major top is made. As price has fallen last week after a rally to 1.1692 in post-ECB Thur, Wed's sell- off below 1.1500 handle would head to 1.1291, oversold readings on daily indicators would limit weakness to 1.1219. Only abv 1.1463 risks gain twd 1.1608.
Today, as Wed's 1.1265 low was accompanied by minor 'bullish convergences' on hourly indicators, y'day's gain to 1.1374 signals temp. bottom is made. As long as 1.1385 res holds, downside bias remains, below 1.1315 signals recovery over n brings re-test of 1.1265 next week. A daily close abv 1.1385 risks 1.1434.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
