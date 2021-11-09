Daily EUR/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 09 Nov 2021 00:01GMT.
Trend daily chart
Down
Daily Indicators
Bullish convergences
21 HR EMA
1.1578
55 HR EMA
1.1570
Trend hourly chart
Near term up
Hourly Indicators
Rising
13 HR RSI
61
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Margianl rise b4 retreat.
Resistance
1.1692 - Oct's high (28).
1.1669 - Oct 19 high.
1.1616 - Last week's high (Wed).
Support
1.1551 - Mon's low.
1.1535 - Oct 29 low.
1.1514 - Last Fri's 15-month low.
EUR/USD - 1.1587.. Despite moving narrowly in Asia following rebound fm Fri's 15-month 1.1514 low to 1.1573, euro met renewed buying at 1.1551 (Europe) n ratcheted higher to 1.1594 in NY morning due to broad-based USD's weakness.
On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's rebound to 1.2266 in May, then break of 1.1705 sup to 14-month trough of 1.1525 in Oct signals a major top is made. As price has fallen last week after a rally to 1.1692 in post-ECB Thur, below 1.15 25 would head to 1.1455 (61.8% proj. of 1.1908-1.1525 fm 1.1692), 'bullish convergences' on daily indicators should keep euro abv 1.1326. Abv 1.1692, 1.1755.
Today, as Fri's 15-month trough at 1.1514 was also accompanied by 'bullish convergences' on hourly indicators, subsequent rise to 1.1594 Mon may head to 1.1613/16, as oscillators' readings would be in o/bot territory, reckon 1.16 25 would cap upside. Below 1.1551 signals recovery over, 1.1514 again.
