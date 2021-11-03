Daily EUR/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 03 Nov 2021 00:20GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Turning up

21 HR EMA

1.1587

55 HR EMA

1.1592

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Falling

13 HR RSI

40

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation b4 one more fall.

Resistance

1.1692 - Last week's high (Thur).

1.1669 - Oct 19 high.

1.1613 - Tue's high.

Support

1.1565 - Mon's NZ high (now sup).

1.1535 - Last Fri's low.

1.1525 - Oct's 14-month low (12th).

EUR/USD - 1.1577.. Although euro met renewed buying at Asian open n rose marginally abv Mon's 1.0609 high to 1.1613, profit-taking knocked price to 1.1587 in Asia n the pair later fell to session lows of 1.1576 in NY on usd's strength.

On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's rebound to 1.2266 in May, then break of 1.1705 sup to 14-month trough of 1.1525 in Oct signals a major top is made. As price has fallen last week after a rally to 1.1692 in post-ECB Thur, below 1.15 25 would head to 1.1455 (61.8% proj. of 1.1908-1.1525 fm 1.1692), 'bullish convergences' on daily indicators would keep euro abv 1.1326. Abv 1.1692, 1.1755.

Today, Fri's selloff from 1.1689 (Asia) to as low as 1.1535 due to active month-end usd demand suggests re-test of Oct's 1.1525 trough would be seen after consolidation. Despite staging a strg rebound to 1.1613 y'day, subsequent weak- ness to 1.1576 would head twd 1.1525. Only abv 1.1625 risks gain to 1.1664/69.