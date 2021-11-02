Daily EUR/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 02 Nov 2021 00:29GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Turning up

21 HR EMA

1.1590

55 HR EMA

1.1596

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Rising

13 HR RSI

57

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation b4 one more fall.

Resistance

1.1669 - Oct 19 high.

1.1625 - Last Tue's and Wed's high.

1.1609 - Mon's high.

Support

1.1565 - Mon's NZ high (now sup).

1.1535 - Last Fri's low.

1.1525 - Oct's 14-month low (12th).

EUR/USD - 1.1598.. Euro gained respite in relatively subdued Mon trading after Fri's selloff to a 2-week bottom of 1.1535. Despite intra-day weakness to 1.1547 (Asia), price climbed steadily to session highs of 1.1609 in NY.

On the bigger picture, despite the euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peaks in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's rebound to 1.2266 in May, then break of 1.1705 sups to a 14-month trough of 1.1525 in Oct signals a major top is made. As price has fallen last week after a rally to 1.1692 in post-ECB Thur, below 1.15 25 would head to 1.1455 (61.8% Proj. of 1.1908-1.1525 FM 1.1692), 'bullish convergences' on daily indicators would keep euro abv 1.1326. Abv 1.1692, 1.1755.

Today, Fri's selloff from 1.1689 (Asia) to as low as 1.1535 due to active month-end USD demand suggests re-test of Oct's 1.1525 trough would be forthcoming next, below would extend MT fall to 1.1500, 'bullish convergences' on hourly indicators should keep price above 1.1470. Only abv 1.1625 risks 1.1645/55.