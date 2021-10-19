Daily EUR/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 19 Oct 2021 02:18GMT.
Trend daily chart
Down
Daily Indicators
Falling
21 HR EMA
1.1606
55 HR EMA
1.1598
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Neutral
13 HR RSI
66
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Marginal rise b4 retreat.
Resistance
1.1664 - Prev. 2021 low (Aug, now res).
1.1640 - Oct's high (4th).
1.1624 - Last week's high (Thur).
Support
1.1572 - Last Thur's low.
1.1525 - Last Tue's fresh 14-month low.
1.1500 - 'Psychological' handle.
EUR/USD - 1.1613.. Although euro came under selling pressure y'day n fell fm 1.1605 (AUS) due to selling in eur/yen cross, price hit 1.1572 in European morning b4 rebounding to 1.1613. Euro later climbed to session highs of 1.1622.
On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, euro's decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low in Mar 2020 signals correction has ended. Despite staging an impressive upmove to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Although euro climbed to 1.22 66 in May, subsequent break of 1.1705 sup to a 9-1/2 month trough of 1.1664 low in mid-Aug signals a major top is made. Last week's weakness to a fresh 14-month bottom at 1.1530 would extend MT decline fm 1.2349 top to 1.1473 but reckon 1.1422 may hold on 1st testing. Only abv 1.1664 risks gain to 1.1745/55 b4 down.
Today, euro's rebound fm 1.1525 to 1.1624 last week confirms MT downtrend has made a temp. low there n as long as 1.1572 holds, stronger retrace. to 1.1640 is envisaged, 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators should cap price below 1.1664. A firm break of 1.1572 signals recovery over n heads back twd 1.1525.
It's been a day of small moves in equity markets, with Europe ending the day broadly flat and the US marginally higher late in the morning. Focus has very much shifted to earnings season as investors ponder an impending central bank tightening cycle.