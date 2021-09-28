Daily EUR/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 28 Sep 2021 00:06GMT.
Trend daily chart
Down
Daily Indicators
Falling
21 HR EMA
1.1703
55 HR EMA
1.1712
Trend hourly chart
Near term down
Hourly Indicators
Falling
13 HR RSI
41
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation b4 one more fall.
Resistance
1.1788 - Sep17 high.
1.1755 - Last Wed's post-FOMC high.
1.1727 - Mon's high (NZ).
Support
1.1684 - Last Thur's 4-week low.
1.1664 - Aug's 9-1/2 month low.
1.1603 - 2020 Nov low.
EUR/USD - 1.1695.. Although euro met renewed selling at Mon open at 1.17 27 n fell to 1.1685 in Europe on broad-based euro selling, short covering later lifted price to 1.1710 in NY morning b4 moving narrowly in NY afternoon.
On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, euro's decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low in Mar 2020 signals correction has ended. Despite staging an impressive upmove to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Although euro climbed to 1.22 66 in May, subsequent break of 1.1705 sup to a 9-1/2 month trough of 1.1664 low in mid-Aug signals a major top is made. As euro has fallen after a short-covering rally to 1.1908 in early Sep, bearishness is retained, below 1.1664 would extend MT decline fm 1.2349 top to 1.1603 but reckon 1.1545/50 would hold.
Today, Mon's weakness to 1.1685 suggests correction fm last week's 1.16 84 low has ended at 1.1750 (Thur) n re-test of 2021 1.1684 bottom is envisaged, 'bullish convergences' on hourly indicators would keep euro abv 1.1603 (Nov 2020 low). Only a daily close abv 1.1755 dampens bearishness, 1.1788, 1.1800/05.
