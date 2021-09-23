Daily EUR/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 23 Sep 2021 00:05GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Falling
21 HR EMA
1.1713
55 HR EMA
1.1724
Trend hourly chart
Down
Hourly Indicators
Rising fm o/s
13 HR RSI
30
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation b4 downtrend resumes.
Resistance
1.1788 - Last Fri's high.
1.1755 - Wed's post-FOMC high.
1.1716 - Tue's low (now res).
Support
1.1685 - Wed's low.
1.1664 - Aug's 9-1/2 month low.
1.1603 - 2020 Nov low.
EUR/USD - 1.1689.. Euro moved sideways in Asia n European session as tra ders kept their powder dry ahead of Fed's decision. Price briefly spiked to 1.17 55 on unchanged rate decision but tumbled to 1.1685 on Fed's hawkish tilt.
On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, euro's decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low in Mar 2020 signals correction has ended. Despite staging an impressive upmove to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Although euro climbed to 1.22 66 in May, subsequent break of 1.1705 sup to a 9-1/2 month trough of 1.1664 low in mid-Aug signals a major top is made. As euro has fallen after a short-covering rally to 1.1908 in early Sep, bearishness is retained, below 1.1664 would extend MT decline fm1.2349 tp 1.1603, reckon 1.1500 would hold.
Today, euro's fall to 1.1685 suggests correction fm Aug's 1.1664 bottom has ended earlier at 1.1908 n re-test of 1.1664 would be seen, break would pave the way for further weakness to next chart obj. at 1.1603. Present falling hourly indicators lend credence to this view n only abv 1.1755 risks 1.1788.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
