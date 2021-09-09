Daily EUR/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 09 Sep 2021 00:27GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Rising

21 HR EMA

1.1824

55 HR EMA

1.1839

Trend hourly chart

Near term down

Hourly Indicators

Turning up

13 HR RSI

38

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with downside bias.

Resistance

1.1908 - Last Fri's 1-month high.

1.1884 - Tue's high.

1.1856 - Mon's low (now res).

Support

1.1803 - Wed's low.

1.1794 - Last Wed's low.

1.1757 - 61.8% r of 1.1664-1.1908.

EUR/USD - 1.1819.. Euro came under renewed broad-based selling shortly after Asian open y'day n fell steadily fm 1.1851 to 1.1803 in NY morning due to continued usd's strength b4 staging a minor bounce to 1.1830 on short covering.

On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, euro's decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low in Mar 2020 signals correction has ended. Despite staging an impressive upmove to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Although euro climbed to 1.22 66 in May, subsequent break of 1.1705 sup to a 9-1/2 month trough of 1.1664 low in mid-Aug signals a major top is made. Having said that, euro's rally to 1.1908 last Fri suggests MT fall fm 1.2349 has made a temp. low n a weekly close abv 1.1909 would yield further headway to 1.1975, then 1.2087 (61.8% r fm 1.2349).

Today, euro's break of 1.1856 to 1.1803 confirms upmove fm Aug's low at 1.1664 has made a top at 1.1908 (Fri) n falling hourly indicators would pressure price to 1.1784/94 but reckon 1.1757 should hold ahead of post-ECB presser. Only abv 1.1884/86 risks re-test of 1.1908 but 1.1939/44 should cap upside.