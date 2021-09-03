Daily EUR/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 03 Sep 2021 00:09GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Bullish convergences.
21 HR EMA
1.1862
55 HR EMA
1.1843
Trend hourly chart
Up
Hourly Indicators
Rising
13 HR RSI
68
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Resumption of recent upmove.
Resistance
1.1944 - Jun 28 high.
1.1909 - Jul high (30th).
1.1881 - Jul 12 high.
Support
1.1856 - Wed's high (now sup).
1.1835 - Thur's low.
1.1794 - Wed's low.
EUR/USD - 1.1875.. Euro moved narrowly in Asia after Wed's gain to a near 4-week high of 1.1856, price dipped to 1.1835 ahead of European open b4 catching a bid in NY morning n climbed to 1.1875 due to renewed usd's weakness.
On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, euro's decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low in Mar 2020 signals correction has ended. Despite staging an impressive upmove to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Although euro climbed to 1.22 66 in May, last week's break of 1.1705 sup to a 9-1/2 month trough of 1.1664 low would extend said fall fm 1.2349 twd 1.1603 (2020 Nov low) b4 correction due to bullish convergences on daily indicators. Euro's daily close abv 1.1804 on Wed confirms temporary low is made n would bring retrace. twd 1.1909, abv, 1.1975.
Today, Thur's gain to 1.1875 signals rise fm Aug's 1.1664 bottom remains in progress n abv 1.1881 would head twd chart obj. at 1.1909, o/bot readings on hourly oscillators may cap euro at 1.1939/44. On the downside, below 1.1835 sig nals temp. top is made, risks strong retrace. to 1.1784/94, break, 1.1735 Mon.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls await US NFP on the way to 1.1900
EUR/USD takes a breather around monthly peak below 1.1900, despite staying up for the six consecutive days, heading into Friday’s NFP. The US dollar tracks sluggish Treasury yields amid weak economic data. Covid jitters battle receding fears of Fed’s tapering amid a pre-NFP trading lull.
GBP/USD eases from monthly highs near 1.3850
GBP/USD is off the monthly highs, easing towards 1.3800 as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid pre-NFP cautious trading. UK PM Johnson's tax hike fears and Brexit concerns cap the gains in the cable. UK PMI and US NFP in focus.
XAU/USD at a critical juncture ahead of NFP, upside appears favored
Gold price finds support amid sluggish USD, China’s stimulus hopes. Weak US data hint at dismal NFP print, weigh on Fed’s tapering expectations. Gold’s 4H technical setup remains in favor of bullish traders, NFP awaited.
Polkadot awaits trigger for 30% gains
Polkadot price recently sliced through a critical supply barrier, indicating a resurgence of buying pressure. DOT is likely to experience another leg-up if this momentum continues to hold, which could even retest the all-time high in a highly bullish case.
NFP Preview: How low can the dollar go? Extremely low expectations point to a greenback comeback
The dollar is data-dependent – and that data has been downbeat, sending the dollar down. Has it gone too far? Weak leading indicators have significantly depressed expectations for August's Nonfarm Payrolls.