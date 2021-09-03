Daily EUR/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 03 Sep 2021 00:09GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Bullish convergences.

21 HR EMA

1.1862

55 HR EMA

1.1843

Trend hourly chart

Up

Hourly Indicators

Rising

13 HR RSI

68

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Resumption of recent upmove.

Resistance

1.1944 - Jun 28 high.

1.1909 - Jul high (30th).

1.1881 - Jul 12 high.

Support

1.1856 - Wed's high (now sup).

1.1835 - Thur's low.

1.1794 - Wed's low.

EUR/USD - 1.1875.. Euro moved narrowly in Asia after Wed's gain to a near 4-week high of 1.1856, price dipped to 1.1835 ahead of European open b4 catching a bid in NY morning n climbed to 1.1875 due to renewed usd's weakness.

On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, euro's decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low in Mar 2020 signals correction has ended. Despite staging an impressive upmove to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Although euro climbed to 1.22 66 in May, last week's break of 1.1705 sup to a 9-1/2 month trough of 1.1664 low would extend said fall fm 1.2349 twd 1.1603 (2020 Nov low) b4 correction due to bullish convergences on daily indicators. Euro's daily close abv 1.1804 on Wed confirms temporary low is made n would bring retrace. twd 1.1909, abv, 1.1975.

Today, Thur's gain to 1.1875 signals rise fm Aug's 1.1664 bottom remains in progress n abv 1.1881 would head twd chart obj. at 1.1909, o/bot readings on hourly oscillators may cap euro at 1.1939/44. On the downside, below 1.1835 sig nals temp. top is made, risks strong retrace. to 1.1784/94, break, 1.1735 Mon.