Daily EUR/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 25 Aug 2021 00:07GMT.
Trend daily chart
Down
Daily Indicators
Bullish convergences
21 HR EMA
1.1748
55 HR EMA
1.1734
Trend hourly chart
Near term up
Hourly Indicators
Bearish divergences
13 HR RSI
58
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with upside bias
Resistance
1.1804 - Aug 13 high.
1.1784 - Last Tue's high.
1.1765 - Tue's high.
Support
1.1728 - Tue's low.
1.1704 - Last Fri's high (now sup).
1.1693 - Mon's low.
EUR/USD - 1.1755.. Although euro ratcheted lower to 1.1728 in Europe on profit taking, price caught a bid in NY morning n climbed to session highs of 1.1765 b4 moving sideways on lack of follow-through buying.
On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, euro's decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low in Mar 2020 signals correction has ended. Despite staging an impressive upmove to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subse- quent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Although euro climbed to 1.22 66 in May, last week's break of 1.1705 sup to a 9-1/2 month trough of 1.1664 low would extend said fall fm 1.2349 twd 1.1603 (2020 Nov low) b4 correction due to bullish convergences on daily indicators. On the upside, only a daily close abv 1.1804 confirms temporary low is made n risks stronger retracement twd 1.1909.
Today, euro's rally from Fri's 1.1664 low to 1.1765 on Tue confirms MT downtrend has made a temp. low there n as long as 1.1728 holds, stronger correction twd 1.1804 obj. is envisaged b4 prospect of another fall due to 'bear- ish divergences' on hourly indicators. Below 1.1704, 1.1693, 1.1664 later.
