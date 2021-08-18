Daily EUR/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 18 Aug 2021 00:28GMT.
Trend daily chart
Down
Daily Indicators
Bullish convergences
21 HR EMA
1.1731
55 HR EMA
1.1750
Trend hourly chart
Down
Hourly Indicators
Rising fm o/s
13 HR RSI
32
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Resumption of recent downtrend.
Resistance
1.1784 - Tue's high.
1.1761 - Tue's European morning low (now res).
1.1724 - Last Thur's low (now res).
Support
1.1703 - Intra-day fresh 2021 low.
1.1653 - 50% proj. of 1.1901-1.1707 fm 1.1804.
1.1603 - 2020 Nov low.
EUR/USD - 1.1713.. Although euro swung sideways in European morning on Tue, price tumbled in NY morning on safe-haven usd buying n gain in US yields, the pair fell fm 1.1784 (Europe) to session lows of 1.1708 near NY close.
On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, euro's decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low in Mar 2020 signals correction has ended. Despite staging an impressive upmove to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subse- quent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Although euro climbed to 1.2266 in May, fall to 1.1753 in Jul suggests re-test of 2021 bottom at 1.1705 would be seen, break would extend MT fall fm 1.2349 twd 1.1603 (2020 Nov low). Having said that, last week's strg bounce fm 1.1707 to 1.1804 would bring conso- lidation n may head back twd 1.1909 but 1.1975 should cap upside.
Today, euro's intra-day brief break of previous 2021 1.1705 low (Mar) to 1.0703 in Australia suggests price would head to 1.1670/75 after consolidation, o/sold readings on hourly oscillators would keep euro abv 1.1653. On the upside , only a daily close abv 1.1753 signals temp. low is made, risks 1.1790/00.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
