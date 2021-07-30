Daily EUR/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 30 Jul 2021 00:17GMT.

Trend daily chart

Down

Daily Indicators

Bullish convergences

21 HR EMA

1.1878

55 HR EMA

1.1852

Trend hourly chart

Up

Hourly Indicators

Easing fm o/bot

13 HR RSI

70

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Resumption of recent upmove.

Resistance

1.1975 - Jun 25 high.

1.1944 - Jun 28 high.

1.1904 - 38.2% r of 1.2148-1.1773.

Support

1.1870 - Hourly chart sup.

1.1830 - Last week's high (Thur, now sup).

1.1800 - Mon's European morning high (now sup).

EUR/USD - 1.1889.. Euro continued Wed's post-FOMC rally n rose FM 1.1840 (Asia) to 1.1880 in European morning Thur, price later climbed to a nr 3-week high of 1.1892 in NY session on continued USD's weakness after U.S. GDP miss.

On the bigger picture, despite the euro's LT upmove FM 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, subsequent decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low in Mar 2020 signals correction has ended. Despite an impressive upmove to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, a subsequent decline to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Although the euro climbed to 1.2266 in May, subsequent fall to 1.1753 last Wed suggests re-test of 2021 bottom at 1.17 05 would be seen, a break would extend MT fall FM 1.2349 twd 1.1603 b4 correction occurs due to 'bullish convergences' on daily indicators. Only abv 1.1894 signals temp. low made n risks stronger retracement to 1.1975, break, 1.2093.

Today, euro's break of last week's 1.1830 high on Wed n day's rally to 1.1892 confirms recent decline FM 1.2266 (May) has formed a low at Jul's 3-1/2 month 1.1753 low n would head two 1.1949 (38.2% r FM 1.2266), o/bot readings on hourly oscillators should cap price below 1.1975. Below 1.1830 risks 1.1790/00.