Daily EUR/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 30 Jul 2021 00:17GMT.
Trend daily chart
Down
Daily Indicators
Bullish convergences
21 HR EMA
1.1878
55 HR EMA
1.1852
Trend hourly chart
Up
Hourly Indicators
Easing fm o/bot
13 HR RSI
70
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Resumption of recent upmove.
Resistance
1.1975 - Jun 25 high.
1.1944 - Jun 28 high.
1.1904 - 38.2% r of 1.2148-1.1773.
Support
1.1870 - Hourly chart sup.
1.1830 - Last week's high (Thur, now sup).
1.1800 - Mon's European morning high (now sup).
EUR/USD - 1.1889.. Euro continued Wed's post-FOMC rally n rose FM 1.1840 (Asia) to 1.1880 in European morning Thur, price later climbed to a nr 3-week high of 1.1892 in NY session on continued USD's weakness after U.S. GDP miss.
On the bigger picture, despite the euro's LT upmove FM 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, subsequent decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low in Mar 2020 signals correction has ended. Despite an impressive upmove to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, a subsequent decline to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Although the euro climbed to 1.2266 in May, subsequent fall to 1.1753 last Wed suggests re-test of 2021 bottom at 1.17 05 would be seen, a break would extend MT fall FM 1.2349 twd 1.1603 b4 correction occurs due to 'bullish convergences' on daily indicators. Only abv 1.1894 signals temp. low made n risks stronger retracement to 1.1975, break, 1.2093.
Today, euro's break of last week's 1.1830 high on Wed n day's rally to 1.1892 confirms recent decline FM 1.2266 (May) has formed a low at Jul's 3-1/2 month 1.1753 low n would head two 1.1949 (38.2% r FM 1.2266), o/bot readings on hourly oscillators should cap price below 1.1975. Below 1.1830 risks 1.1790/00.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD on the back foot below 1.1900 ahead of key EU/ US data
EUR/USD holds the lower ground below 1.1900 amid broad-based US dollar rebound. The dollar benefits from covid woes, ignores Treasury yields pullback. US GDP backs Fed’s resistance to discuss tapering. A busy docket ahead, with focus on Eurozone GDP and US PCE inflation.
GBP/USD remains pressured near 1.3950 amid dollar's rebound
GBP/USD remains pressured around 1.3950 ahead of the London open. The US dollar rebounds toward 92.00 after hitting monthly lows. Virus woes induced risk-off mood offsets Brexit optimism. US data awaited.
Gold set to test $1850 amid bullish technical setup, US PCE eyed
Gold price rallied nearly $23 on Thursday to reach the highest levels since July 15 at $1732, as the bulls got a fresh boost after piercing through the 200-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at $1821. Gold price settled the day at $1828, well above the 200-DMA.
Ripple bulldozes resistance, eyes $1.00
XRP price rebound has taken on an impulsive tone, lifting the cross-border remittances token near the convergence of the 200-day SMA with the longstanding inverse head-and-shoulders neckline around $0.775. Ripple falls short of triggering a double bottom pattern.
US Core PCE Price Index June Preview: Bad will not be bad enough
Inflation is rampant. Consumers, politicians, and economists have noticed. Even the Federal Reserve has concerns, though not enough to modify the easy money policy that is abetting the increases.