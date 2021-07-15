Daily EUR/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 15 Jul 2021 00:01GMT.
Trend daily chart
Down
Daily Indicators
Bullish convergences.
21 HR EMA
1.1821
55 HR EMA
1.1822
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Rising
13 HR RSI
65
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with upside bias.
Resistance
1.1881 - Last Fri's high.
1.1867 - Last Thur's high.
1.1838 - Wed's high.
Support
1.1799 - Wed's European morning high (now sup).
1.1762 - Mar 25 low.
1.1705 - 2021 low (Mar 31).
EUR/USD - 1.1834.. Although euro remained under pressure in Asia following Tue's fall to a 3-month 1.1773 low, buying interest emerged in Europe n lifted price, euro later rallied to 1.1838 (NY) on J. Powell's dovish testimony.
On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, subsequent decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low in Mar 2020 signals correction has ended. Despite an impressive upmove to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent decline to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Although euro climbed to 1.2266 in May, subsequent fall to 1.1808 in in early Jul suggests re-test of 2021 bottom at 1.1705 would be seen, break would extend MT fall fm 1.2349 twd 1.1603 in Jul. Euro's rally fm 1.1782 last week signals temp. low is made, daily close abv 1.1975 needed to bring stronger retracement twd 1.2081 (61.8% r fm 1.2266).
Today, euro's rebound fm Tue's 3-month 1.1773 low to 1.1838 y'day sug- gests recent fall fm 1.2266 (May) has made a temp. low n present rising hourly indicators signal upside bias remains for gain twd 1.1881 obj., reckon 1.1894 should hold n yield decline. Below 1.1800 would re-test 1.1773, 1.1735/40.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
