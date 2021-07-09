Daily EUR/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 09 Jul 2021 01:37GMT
Trend daily chart
Down
Daily Indicators
Falling
21 HR EMA
1.1835
55 HR EMA
1.1829
Trend hourly chart
Near term up.
Hourly Indicators
Easing FM o/bot.
13 HR RSI
59
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with an upside bias.
Resistance
1.1944 - Last week's high (Mon).
1.1894 - This week's high (Tue).
1.1867 - Thur's high.
Support
1.1836 - Thur's reaction low.
1.1808 - Last Fri's n Tue's low.
1.1782 - Wed's 3-month low.
EUR/USD - 1.1845. Although euro was a nursing loss in Asia y'day after hitting a 3-month low of 1.1782 on Wed, price rallied due to intra-day selloff in USD vs yen n CHF due to risk-off trade n later rallied to 1.1867 in NY.
On the bigger picture, despite the euro's LT up move FM 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, subsequent decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low in Mar 2020 signals correction has ended. Despite an impressive up move to a near 33-month 1.2349 peaks in early Jan 2021, subsequent decline to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Although the euro ratcheted higher back to 1.2266 in May on broad-based USD's weakness caused by falling US yields, decline to 1.1808 in post-NFP NY last Fri suggests re-test of 2021 bottom at 1.1705 would be seen, a break would extend MT fall FM 1.2349 TWD 1.1603 in Jul. On the upside, only abv 1.19752 dampens bearishness n may risk gain two 1.2093.
Today, euro's rally abv Wed's 1.1838 high n daily close abv there signals recent fall FM 1.2266 (May) has made a temp. low at 1.1782 n present rising hourly indicators would yield further gain to 1.1894, then 1.1911 but reckon res 1.1975 should cap upside. Only below 1.1808 yields 1.1782, then 1.1705 next week.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
