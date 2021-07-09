Daily EUR/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 09 Jul 2021 01:37GMT

Trend daily chart

Down

Daily Indicators

Falling

21 HR EMA

1.1835

55 HR EMA

1.1829

Trend hourly chart

Near term up.

Hourly Indicators

Easing FM o/bot.

13 HR RSI

59

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with an upside bias.

Resistance

1.1944 - Last week's high (Mon).

1.1894 - This week's high (Tue).

1.1867 - Thur's high.

Support

1.1836 - Thur's reaction low.

1.1808 - Last Fri's n Tue's low.

1.1782 - Wed's 3-month low.

EUR/USD - 1.1845. Although euro was a nursing loss in Asia y'day after hitting a 3-month low of 1.1782 on Wed, price rallied due to intra-day selloff in USD vs yen n CHF due to risk-off trade n later rallied to 1.1867 in NY.

On the bigger picture, despite the euro's LT up move FM 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, subsequent decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low in Mar 2020 signals correction has ended. Despite an impressive up move to a near 33-month 1.2349 peaks in early Jan 2021, subsequent decline to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Although the euro ratcheted higher back to 1.2266 in May on broad-based USD's weakness caused by falling US yields, decline to 1.1808 in post-NFP NY last Fri suggests re-test of 2021 bottom at 1.1705 would be seen, a break would extend MT fall FM 1.2349 TWD 1.1603 in Jul. On the upside, only abv 1.19752 dampens bearishness n may risk gain two 1.2093.

Today, euro's rally abv Wed's 1.1838 high n daily close abv there signals recent fall FM 1.2266 (May) has made a temp. low at 1.1782 n present rising hourly indicators would yield further gain to 1.1894, then 1.1911 but reckon res 1.1975 should cap upside. Only below 1.1808 yields 1.1782, then 1.1705 next week.