Daily EUR/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 02 Jul 2021 00:08GMT

Trend daily chart

Down

Daily Indicators

Falling

21 HR EMA

1.1854

55 HR EMA

1.1868

Trend hourly chart

Down

Hourly Indicators

Bullish convergences

13 HR RSI

40

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Resumption of the recent decline

Resistance

1.1944 - This week's high (Mon).

1.1911 - Last Tue's NY high.

1.1884 - Thur's high.

Support

1.1838 - Thur's fresh 2-1/2 month low.

1.1804 - Mar 26 high (now sup).

1.1786 - Apr 02 high (now sup).

EUR/USD - 1.1846.. Although the euro remained on the back foot initially on Thur n hit a 2-1/2 month trough of 1.1838 shortly after the European open, the price rebounded on active short-covering to 1.1884 at NY open b4 retreating to 1.1841.

On the bigger picture, despite the euro's LT up move FM 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, subsequent decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low in Mar 2020 signals correction has ended. Despite an impressive move to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, a subsequent decline to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Although the euro ratcheted higher back to 1.2266 in May on broad-based USD's weakness caused by falling US yields, decline to 1.1848 on Fed's surprise hawkish tilt suggests re-test of the 2021 bottom at 1.1705 would be seen, a break would extend MT fall FM 1.2349 twd 1.1603 in Jul. On the upside, only abv 1.2052 dampens bearishness n may risk gain twd 1.2148.

Today, the euro's break of Jun's 1.1846 low this week to 1.1838 suggests correction FM 2021 bottom at 1.1705 (Mar) has ended n weakness to 1.1804 is envisaged, bullish convergences on hourly indicators would keep euro abv 1.1786. Only a daily close abv 1.1884 risks 1.1909/11 but reckon 1.1944 should cap upside.