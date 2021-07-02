Daily EUR/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 02 Jul 2021 00:08GMT
Trend daily chart
Down
Daily Indicators
Falling
21 HR EMA
1.1854
55 HR EMA
1.1868
Trend hourly chart
Down
Hourly Indicators
Bullish convergences
13 HR RSI
40
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Resumption of the recent decline
Resistance
1.1944 - This week's high (Mon).
1.1911 - Last Tue's NY high.
1.1884 - Thur's high.
Support
1.1838 - Thur's fresh 2-1/2 month low.
1.1804 - Mar 26 high (now sup).
1.1786 - Apr 02 high (now sup).
EUR/USD - 1.1846.. Although the euro remained on the back foot initially on Thur n hit a 2-1/2 month trough of 1.1838 shortly after the European open, the price rebounded on active short-covering to 1.1884 at NY open b4 retreating to 1.1841.
On the bigger picture, despite the euro's LT up move FM 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, subsequent decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low in Mar 2020 signals correction has ended. Despite an impressive move to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, a subsequent decline to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Although the euro ratcheted higher back to 1.2266 in May on broad-based USD's weakness caused by falling US yields, decline to 1.1848 on Fed's surprise hawkish tilt suggests re-test of the 2021 bottom at 1.1705 would be seen, a break would extend MT fall FM 1.2349 twd 1.1603 in Jul. On the upside, only abv 1.2052 dampens bearishness n may risk gain twd 1.2148.
Today, the euro's break of Jun's 1.1846 low this week to 1.1838 suggests correction FM 2021 bottom at 1.1705 (Mar) has ended n weakness to 1.1804 is envisaged, bullish convergences on hourly indicators would keep euro abv 1.1786. Only a daily close abv 1.1884 risks 1.1909/11 but reckon 1.1944 should cap upside.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits news lows ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, at the lowest since April. The dollar is gaining ground ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls, which are set to show an increase of 690,000 jobs. Covid concerns are weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD hovers above 1.3750 ahead of US job figures
GBP/USD prints losses for the seventh straight day. The US dollar stands strong after mixed US economic data, NFP data eyed. Sterling is under pressure due to the rapid spread of the Delta covid variant.
Gold: 100-DMA remains a tough nut to crack for XAU/USD bulls ahead of US NFP
Gold price is holding onto the recent gains in the lead-up to the NFP showdown. The US labor market report could likely throw fresh light into the timeline of the Fed’s monetary policy shift. The US economy is expected to add 69K jobs in June.
XRP price might rally 25% as RippleX partners with Mintable
XRP price is teetering on a crucial support barrier at $0.647, a breakdown of which could send it tumbling. Ripple’s developer platform RippleX partners with a community-controlled NFT marketplace, Mintable.
NFP Preview: Four reasons why June's jobs report could be a dollar downer
June's Nonfarm Payrolls figures could fall short of elevated expectations once again. Fed Chair Powell created high expectations, which will be hard to be met. NFP could trigger a reversal of dollar gains.