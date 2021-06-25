Daily EUR/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 25 Jun 2021 00:09GMT

Trend daily chart

Down

Daily Indicators

Rising fm o/s

21 HR EMA

1.1932

55 HR EMA

1.1930

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Falling

13 HR RSI

47

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with downside bias.

Resistance

1.2006 - Last Thur's high.

1.1985 - Last Thur's Asian morning low (now res).

1.1969 - Wed's high.

Support

1.1911 - Wed's low.

1.1882 - Tue's low.

1.1848 - Last Fri's 9-week low.

EUR/USD - 1.1928. Euro swung broadly sideways in directionless Thur's session. Despite initial dip to 1.1919, price ratcheted higher in a delayed reaction to upbeat German Ifo data to 1.1956 in NY but only to retreat to 1.1921.

On the bigger picture, despite the euro's LT up move FM 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, subsequent decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low in Mar 2020 signals correction has ended. Despite an impressive move to a near 33-month 1.2349 peaks in early Jan 2021, a subsequent decline to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made.

Although the euro ratcheted higher back to 1.2266 in May on broad-based USD's weakness caused by falling US yields, last week's selloff on Fed's surprise hawkish tilt suggests re-test of 2021 low at 1.1705 would be seen, a break would extend MT fall fm 1.2349 twd 1.1603 in Jul. On the upside, only abv 1.2052 dampens bearishness n may risk gain twd 1.2148.

Today, the euro's rally fm 1.1882 to 1.1969 (Wed) signals recent decline has made a temp. low at Fri's 9-week trough of 1.1848, subsequent retreat to 1.1919 has retained bearishness, below 1.1911 would head back two 1.1882, break, 1.1848 early next week. Only abv 1.1969 risks 1.1985 but res 1.2006 should cap upside.