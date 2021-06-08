Daily EUR/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 08 Jun 2021 00:20GMT

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Bearish divergences

21 HR EMA

1.2182

55 HR EMA

1.2172

Trend hourly chart

Near term up

Hourly Indicators

Easing fm o/bot

13 HR RSI

61

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with an upside bias.

Resistance

1.2254 - Last week's high (Tue).

1.2226 - Last Wed's high.

1.2201 - Mon's high.

Support

1.2185 - Last Fri's high (now sup).

1.2145 - Mon's low.

1.2105 - Last Fri's near 3-week low.

EUR/USD - 1.2193. Euro moved narrowly in subdued Asian morning y'day following rally FM Fri's near 3-week 1.2105 low to 1.2185 (NY), the price briefly dipped to 1.2145 in tandem with cable in Europe b4 rallying to 1.2201 in NY.

On the bigger picture, despite the euro's LT up move FM 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, subsequent decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low in Mar 2020 signals correction has ended. Despite an impressive move to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, a subsequent decline to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Having said that, the euro's break of Apr's 1.2149 top to 1.2266 last Tue suggests pullback FM 1.2349 has ended n gain two 1.2349 will be seen in Jun b4 correction. On the downside, below 1.2052 sup anytime indicates up move FM 1.1705 is over n revives bearishness for a strong retracement of a said move to 1.1987, then later to 1.1868/73.

Today, the euro's rally from 1.2105 to 1.2201 strongly suggests pullback FM May's 4-1/2 month peak at 1.2266 has ended, a daily close abv 1.2201 would add credence to this view n head to 1.2225/30, minor 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators would cap price below 1.2254. Only below 1.2145 risks 1.2105/15.