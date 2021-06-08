Daily EUR/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 08 Jun 2021 00:20GMT
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Bearish divergences
21 HR EMA
1.2182
55 HR EMA
1.2172
Trend hourly chart
Near term up
Hourly Indicators
Easing fm o/bot
13 HR RSI
61
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with an upside bias.
Resistance
1.2254 - Last week's high (Tue).
1.2226 - Last Wed's high.
1.2201 - Mon's high.
Support
1.2185 - Last Fri's high (now sup).
1.2145 - Mon's low.
1.2105 - Last Fri's near 3-week low.
EUR/USD - 1.2193. Euro moved narrowly in subdued Asian morning y'day following rally FM Fri's near 3-week 1.2105 low to 1.2185 (NY), the price briefly dipped to 1.2145 in tandem with cable in Europe b4 rallying to 1.2201 in NY.
On the bigger picture, despite the euro's LT up move FM 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, subsequent decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low in Mar 2020 signals correction has ended. Despite an impressive move to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, a subsequent decline to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Having said that, the euro's break of Apr's 1.2149 top to 1.2266 last Tue suggests pullback FM 1.2349 has ended n gain two 1.2349 will be seen in Jun b4 correction. On the downside, below 1.2052 sup anytime indicates up move FM 1.1705 is over n revives bearishness for a strong retracement of a said move to 1.1987, then later to 1.1868/73.
Today, the euro's rally from 1.2105 to 1.2201 strongly suggests pullback FM May's 4-1/2 month peak at 1.2266 has ended, a daily close abv 1.2201 would add credence to this view n head to 1.2225/30, minor 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators would cap price below 1.2254. Only below 1.2145 risks 1.2105/15.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains capped below 1.2200 on USD rebound
EUR/USD edges lower below 1.2200 ahead of Tuesday’s European session. Receding fears of inflation and chatters over the Fed’s next moves, coupled with covid and China headlines, exert downside pressure. EU, German data awaited.
GBP/USD stays pressured below 1.42 on delayed reopening, Brexit woes
GBP/USD is trading under pressure below 1.4200, as the renewed US dollar strength exerts pressure on the pair. A possibility of delayed UK reopening due to concerns over Indian delta covid strain and looming Brexit concerns weigh on Sterling.
XAU/USD wavers around $1,900 on USD recovery
Gold (XAU/USD) buyers take a breather around $1,900, down 0.16% while bouncing off intrday low of $1,894.57, after a two-day upswing ahead of Tuesday’s European session.
Three reasons why Cardano price could tank to $0.50 in the coming days
Cardano price has been on a parabolic expansion without any reasonable corrections since late December 2020. The number of underwater investors who purchased ADA at a local top has grown in number.
Fed’s step forward, Fed’s step back
The Fed’s still stray between curbing the prices and the labor market needs for cheap money. We have seen the May US labor report showing adding of only 559k out of the farming sector. The report was shocking as it came, after US ADP had shown ...