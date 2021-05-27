Daily EUR/USD Technical Outlook
Last Update At 27 May 2021 00:02GMT
Trend daily chart
Up
Daily Indicators
Bearish divergences
21 HR EMA
1.2213
55 HR EMA
1.2222
Trend hourly chart
Near term down
Hourly Indicators
Getting o/s
13 HR RSI
29
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with downside bias.
Resistance
1.2280 - 61.8% proj. of 1.2052-1.2245 fm 1.2161.
1.2266 - Tue's fresh 4-1/2 month high.
1.2227 - Tue's NY low (now res).
Support
1.2183 - Wed's low.
1.2161 - Last Wed's low.
1.2127 - Last week's low (Mon).
EUR/USD - 1.2191. Although the euro found renewed buying at 1.2243 in Asia on Wed n rose to 1.2262 ahead of the European open, price fell on ECB Panetta's dovish comments to 1.2218 in NY morning n then tumbled to session lows of 1.2183.
On the bigger picture, despite the euro's LT upmove FM 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, subsequent decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low in Mar 2020 signals correction has ended. Despite an impressive upmove to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, a subsequent decline to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Having said that, the euro's break of Apr's 1.2149 top to 1.2245 last Wed suggests correction FM 1.2349 has ended n gain two 1.2349 will be seen in late Jun/Jul. On the downside, below 1.2052 sup anytime indicates upmove FM 1.1705 is over n revives bearishness for a strong retracement of this move to 1.1987, then later to 1.1868/73.
Today, the euro's decline in FM Tue's fresh 4-1/2 month peak at 1.2266 to as low as 1.2183 strongly suggests recent up move has formed a temp. top, a daily close below 1.2161 sups would add credence to this view n yield a stronger retracement to 1.2127 but 1.2104 would hold. Abv 1.2240/45 risks 1.2266, 1.2280.
