Daily EUR/USD Technical Outlook

Last Update At 27 May 2021 00:02GMT

Trend daily chart

Up

Daily Indicators

Bearish divergences

21 HR EMA

1.2213

55 HR EMA

1.2222

Trend hourly chart

Near term down

Hourly Indicators

Getting o/s

13 HR RSI

29

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with downside bias.

Resistance

1.2280 - 61.8% proj. of 1.2052-1.2245 fm 1.2161.

1.2266 - Tue's fresh 4-1/2 month high.

1.2227 - Tue's NY low (now res).

Support

1.2183 - Wed's low.

1.2161 - Last Wed's low.

1.2127 - Last week's low (Mon).

EUR/USD - 1.2191. Although the euro found renewed buying at 1.2243 in Asia on Wed n rose to 1.2262 ahead of the European open, price fell on ECB Panetta's dovish comments to 1.2218 in NY morning n then tumbled to session lows of 1.2183.

On the bigger picture, despite the euro's LT upmove FM 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, subsequent decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low in Mar 2020 signals correction has ended. Despite an impressive upmove to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, a subsequent decline to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Having said that, the euro's break of Apr's 1.2149 top to 1.2245 last Wed suggests correction FM 1.2349 has ended n gain two 1.2349 will be seen in late Jun/Jul. On the downside, below 1.2052 sup anytime indicates upmove FM 1.1705 is over n revives bearishness for a strong retracement of this move to 1.1987, then later to 1.1868/73.

Today, the euro's decline in FM Tue's fresh 4-1/2 month peak at 1.2266 to as low as 1.2183 strongly suggests recent up move has formed a temp. top, a daily close below 1.2161 sups would add credence to this view n yield a stronger retracement to 1.2127 but 1.2104 would hold. Abv 1.2240/45 risks 1.2266, 1.2280.