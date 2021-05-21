Daily EUR/USD Technical Outlook

Last Update At 21 May 2021 00:03GMT

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Bearish divergences

21 HR EMA

1.2212

55 HR EMA

1.2201

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Rising

13 HR RSI

62

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation b4 one more rise.

Resistance

1.2309 - 2020 Dec 30 high.

1.2280 - 61.8% proj. of 1.2052-1.2245 fm 1.2161.

1.2245 - Wed's 4-1/2 month high.

Support

1.2205 - Thur's European morning high (now sup).

1.2161 - Wed's low.

1.2127 - This week's low (Mon).

EUR/USD - 1.2225.. Although euro fell FM Wed's 4-1/2 month peak of 1.2245 to 1.2161 after hawkish Fed minutes on Wed, price pared intra-day loss n ratcheted high to 1.2229 in NY on renewed usd's weakness due to falling U.S. yields.

On the bigger picture, despite the euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, subsequent decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low in Mar 2020 signals correction has ended. Despite an impressive upmove to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, a subsequent decline to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Having said that, euro's break of Apr's 1.2149 top to 1.2245 Wed suggests correction FM 1.2349 has ended n daily close abv there is needed to yield further headway two 1.2349 later. Below 1.20 52 indicates upmove fm 1.1705 is over n n revives bearishness for weakness to 1.1987, then later twd 1.1868/73 in Jun/Jul.

Today, the euro's rebound from 1.2161 to 1.2229 suggests pullback FM 1.2245 has ended n abv there would extend upmove fm 1.1705 (Mar) twd Proj. res at 1.2280, 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators should cap price below 1.2309. On the downside, below 1.2180/82 signals recovery over n yields 1.2161, then 1.2127/30.