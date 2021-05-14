Daily EUR/USD Technical Outlook

Last Update At 14 May 2021 00:10GMT

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Bearish divergences

21 HR EMA

1.2079

55 HR EMA

1.2094

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Turning up

13 HR RSI

47

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation b4 one more fall

Resistance

1.2181 - Tue's fresh 10-week high.

1.2152 - Wed's high.

1.2116 - Wed's Asian low (now res).

Support

1.2052 - Thur's low.

1.2025 - 50% r of 1.1868-1.2181.

1.1987 - May's low (5th).

EUR/USD - 1.2075.. Although the euro staged a short-covering rebound to 1.21 07 in European morning Thur, renewed selling quickly emerged n knocked price to a 6-day low of 1.2052, euro climbed back to 1.2099 in NY on falling U.S. yields.

On the bigger picture, despite the euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, subsequent decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low in Mar 2020 signals correction has ended. Despite an impressive move to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, a subsequent decline to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Having said that, the euro's break of Apr's 1.2149 top to 1.2181 Tue suggests correction fm 1.2349 has ended n daily close abv pivotal res at 1.2242 (Feb high) would yield further headway two 1.23 49 later. Below 1.1987 indicates upmove fm 1.1705 is over n n revives bearishness for weakness to 1.1943, a break would extend to 1.1868 in Jun.

Today, as euro's fall FM Tue's 10-week 1.2181 peaks to 1.2052 signals recent upmove fm 1.1705 (Mar) has made a top, downside bias remains for weakness to 1.2020, however, as hourly indicators would display prominent 'bullish convergences' on such move, 1.1987 sups should hold. Only abv 1.2116 risks 1.2130/40.