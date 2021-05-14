Daily EUR/USD Technical Outlook
Last Update At 14 May 2021 00:10GMT
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Bearish divergences
21 HR EMA
1.2079
55 HR EMA
1.2094
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Turning up
13 HR RSI
47
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation b4 one more fall
Resistance
1.2181 - Tue's fresh 10-week high.
1.2152 - Wed's high.
1.2116 - Wed's Asian low (now res).
Support
1.2052 - Thur's low.
1.2025 - 50% r of 1.1868-1.2181.
1.1987 - May's low (5th).
EUR/USD - 1.2075.. Although the euro staged a short-covering rebound to 1.21 07 in European morning Thur, renewed selling quickly emerged n knocked price to a 6-day low of 1.2052, euro climbed back to 1.2099 in NY on falling U.S. yields.
On the bigger picture, despite the euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, subsequent decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low in Mar 2020 signals correction has ended. Despite an impressive move to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, a subsequent decline to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Having said that, the euro's break of Apr's 1.2149 top to 1.2181 Tue suggests correction fm 1.2349 has ended n daily close abv pivotal res at 1.2242 (Feb high) would yield further headway two 1.23 49 later. Below 1.1987 indicates upmove fm 1.1705 is over n n revives bearishness for weakness to 1.1943, a break would extend to 1.1868 in Jun.
Today, as euro's fall FM Tue's 10-week 1.2181 peaks to 1.2052 signals recent upmove fm 1.1705 (Mar) has made a top, downside bias remains for weakness to 1.2020, however, as hourly indicators would display prominent 'bullish convergences' on such move, 1.1987 sups should hold. Only abv 1.2116 risks 1.2130/40.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.21 ahead of critical US Retail Sales
EUR/USD is edging higher, trading above 1.21 as the market mood improves. US Retail Sales and also Consumer Sentiment figures are set to show an ongoing recovery in the US. The Mid-East conflict and virus headlines are also eyed.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.4050 despite virus variant fears
GBP/USD is trading above 1.4050, benefitting from the better market mood. Sterling is shrugging off worries about the spread of new virus variants, which may delay the reopening.
XAU/USD’s fate hinges on US consumer data, technicals favor bulls
Gold consolidates within Thursday’s trading range above $1800. A firmer US dollar, easing Treasury yields leave gold traders in limbo. US Retail Sales and Michigan Consumer Sentiment hold the key.
SHIB Price looks to rally 30% as markets recover
SHIBA price suffered a fatal fall after, Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin removed liquidity for the token on Uniswap. However, Shiba Inu seems to be holding up fine as it bounced off a demand barrier, eyeing a comeback.
US April Retail Sales Preview: Inflation dynamics to drive USD valuation
Retail Sales in US are expected to continue to increase in April. USD outperforms its rivals following CPI inflation data. 10-year US Treasury bond yield remains on track to post strong weekly gains.