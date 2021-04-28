Daily EUR/USD Technical Outlook
Last Update At 27 Apr 2021 23:37GMT
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Rising
21 HR EMA
1.2083
55 HR EMA
1.2078
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Neutral
13 HR RSI
55
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation b4 one more rise
Resistance
1.2242 - Feb high (25).
1.2169 - Feb 16 high.
1.2116 - Mon's 8-week high.
Support
1.2061 - Mon's low.
1.2047 - Last Fri's NY low.
1.1994 - Last Thur's low.
EUR/USD - 1.2088.. Although the euro remained on the back foot on Tue n edged lower FM 1.2089 (AUS) to 1.2057 in Europe b4 rebounding to 1.2092 ahead of NY open due to renewed USD's weakness, price later moved sideways in subdued NY.
On the bigger picture, despite the euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, subsequent decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low in Mar 2020 signals correction has ended. Despite an impressive up move to a near 33-month peak of 1.2349 in early Jan 2021, subsequent decline to as low as 1.1705 in Mar signals top is made n would extend two chart obj. at 1.1603. Having said that, the euro's stronger-than-expected gain to 1.2116 due to continued weakness in USD confirms low is made n gain to 1.2170/80 may be seen but a break of pivotal res at 1.2242 (Feb top) needed to bring re-test of 1.23 49 in late May. A weekly close below 1.1994 signals rebound over n yields 1.1861.
Today, as long as 1.2057 holds, upside bias remains for recent upmove fm 1.1705 (Mar low) to head to 1.2130/40 (Fed's dovish hold perhaps), 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators would cap the price at 1.2060/69. A daily close below 1.2057 signals temp. top made, risks retracement two 1.1994, break, 1.1943 later.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains supported above 100-DMA ahead of Lagarde, FOMC
EUR/USD is holding the lower ground below 1.2100 but remains well above the 100-DMA support at 1.2056 ahead of ECB President Lagarde’s speech and the all-important FOMC decision. The US dollar tracks the resurgent demand in the Treasury yields, weighing on the spot.
GBP/USD: Offered below 1.3900 ahead of Brexit deal voting, FOMC
GBP/USD stays pressured below 1.3900, as a rush to risk-safety put a bid under the US dollar while heading into the London open. Although the pre-Fed mood is a stronger catalyst weighing on the cable, Europe’s final voting on the Brexit trade deal with the UK also backs the bears.
XAU/USD eyes $1760 amid firmer yields, bearish technicals ahead of FOMC
Gold bears extend their control amid rising Treasury yields, DXY. XAU/USD looks to test $1760 amid rising wedge breakdown on the 1CH chart. All eyes on the all-important FOMC decision.
XRP price smashes downtrend, leaves Ripple primed for an incremental rally
XRP price quickly overcame the April downtrend with an explosive 30% rally yesterday, but the follow-through today has slowly faded. Price compression related to yesterday’s gain will contain additional gains in the short-term.
Federal Reserve Preview: Will Powell power up the dollar? Three things to watch out for
The Federal Reserve is set to leave policies unchanged but could hint of tightening. Language on the improving labor market may rock markets. Chair Powell may have a harder time dismissing inflation concerns.