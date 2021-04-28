Daily EUR/USD Technical Outlook

Last Update At 27 Apr 2021 23:37GMT

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Rising

21 HR EMA

1.2083

55 HR EMA

1.2078

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Neutral

13 HR RSI

55

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation b4 one more rise

Resistance

1.2242 - Feb high (25).

1.2169 - Feb 16 high.

1.2116 - Mon's 8-week high.

Support

1.2061 - Mon's low.

1.2047 - Last Fri's NY low.

1.1994 - Last Thur's low.

EUR/USD - 1.2088.. Although the euro remained on the back foot on Tue n edged lower FM 1.2089 (AUS) to 1.2057 in Europe b4 rebounding to 1.2092 ahead of NY open due to renewed USD's weakness, price later moved sideways in subdued NY.

On the bigger picture, despite the euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, subsequent decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low in Mar 2020 signals correction has ended. Despite an impressive up move to a near 33-month peak of 1.2349 in early Jan 2021, subsequent decline to as low as 1.1705 in Mar signals top is made n would extend two chart obj. at 1.1603. Having said that, the euro's stronger-than-expected gain to 1.2116 due to continued weakness in USD confirms low is made n gain to 1.2170/80 may be seen but a break of pivotal res at 1.2242 (Feb top) needed to bring re-test of 1.23 49 in late May. A weekly close below 1.1994 signals rebound over n yields 1.1861.

Today, as long as 1.2057 holds, upside bias remains for recent upmove fm 1.1705 (Mar low) to head to 1.2130/40 (Fed's dovish hold perhaps), 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators would cap the price at 1.2060/69. A daily close below 1.2057 signals temp. top made, risks retracement two 1.1994, break, 1.1943 later.