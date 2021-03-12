Daily technical and trading outlook – EUR/USD

Daily EUR/USD Technical Outlook

Last Update At 12 Mar 2021 00:49GMT

Trend daily chart

Down

Daily Indicators

Rising fm o/s

21 HR EMA

1.1964

55 HR EMA

1.1938

Trend hourly chart

Near term up

Hourly Indicators

Rising

13 HR RSI

64

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with upside bias

Resistance

1.2080 - Mar 03 NY high.

1.2032 - 38.2% r of 1.2349.

1.1992 - Mar 02 low (now res).

Support

1.1929 - Thur's NY low.

1.1915 - Tue's high (now sup).

1.1869 - Wed's low.

EUR/USD - 1.1982.. Euro continued to swing wildly in hectic trading Thur. Price met renewed buying at 1.1917 (Asia) n rose to 1.1973 in post-ECB NY b4 fall ing briefly to 1.1929 but only to rally to 1.1990 on renewed usd's weakness.

On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, subsequent decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low in Mar 2020 signals correction has ended. Although euro's impressive upmove to a near 33-month peak of 1.2349 in early Jan 2021 suggests a re-test of 1.2555 may be seen, euro's break of Jan's 1.2055 low to 1.19 53 in early Feb due to broad-based usd's strength signals top is in place n last week's break of 1.1953 would bring stronger retracement of said MT rise twd 1.1695 (38.2% r of 1.0637-1.2349). On the upside, only a weekly close abv 1.1992 would be 1st signal temporary low is made n risks 1.2053, break, 1.2112.

Today, euro's break of 1.1953 n daily close abv there suggests MT fall fm 1.2349 has made a temporary low at Tue's 3-month trough at 1.1836 n gain to 1.2032 (min. 38.2% r) would be seen, expected o/bot readings on hourly oscilla- tors would cap price at 1.2053/62 res area. Below 1.1915/19 aborts, 1.1869 Mon.