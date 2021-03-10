DAILY EUR/USD TECHNICAL OUTLOOK
Last Update At 10 Mar 2021 00:13GMT
Trend Daily Chart
Down
Daily Indicators
Oversold
21 HR EMA
1.1890
55 HR EMA
1.1898
Trend Hourly Chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Rising
13 HR RSI
53
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily Analysis
Consolidation b4 one more rise
Resistance
1.1977 - Last Thur's hourly res
1.1953 - Feb's low (now res)
1.1915 - Y'day's high
Support
1.1868 - Y'day's Asian res (now sup)
1.1836 - Y'day's low
1.1800 - Nov 23 low
EUR/USD - 1.1894 .. Although euro extended its recent descent to 1.18 36 in Asia y'day, price erased its losses n rallied to 1.1915 in Europe on usd's broad-based weakness due to fall in U.S. yields b4 trading sideways.
On the bigger picture, despite euro's Long Term upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, subsequent decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low in Mar 2020 signals correction has ended. Although euro's impressive upmove to a near 33-month peak of 1.2349 in early Jan 2021 suggests a re-test of 1.2555 may be seen, euro's break of Jan's 1.2055 low to 1.19 53 in early Feb due to broad-based usd's strength signals top is in place n last week's break of 1.1953 would bring stronger retracement of said MT rise twd 1.1695 (38.2% r of 1.0637-1.2349). On the upside, only a weekly close abv 1.1992 would be 1st signal temporary low is made n risks 1.2053, break, 1.2112.
Today, y'day's rally fm a near 3-1/2 month bottom at 1.1836 to 1.1915 signals decline fm 1.2349 (Jan) has made a temp. low there n stronger retracement to 1.1940/50 would be seen, however, 1.1962 should limit upside n yield retreat. Only below 1.1836 wud yield weakness twd 1.1800.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
