DAILY EUR/USD TECHNICAL OUTLOOK

Last Update At 10 Mar 2021 00:13GMT

Trend Daily Chart

Down

Daily Indicators

Oversold

21 HR EMA

1.1890

55 HR EMA

1.1898

Trend Hourly Chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Rising

13 HR RSI

53

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily Analysis

Consolidation b4 one more rise

Resistance

1.1977 - Last Thur's hourly res

1.1953 - Feb's low (now res)

1.1915 - Y'day's high

Support

1.1868 - Y'day's Asian res (now sup)

1.1836 - Y'day's low

1.1800 - Nov 23 low

EUR/USD - 1.1894 .. Although euro extended its recent descent to 1.18 36 in Asia y'day, price erased its losses n rallied to 1.1915 in Europe on usd's broad-based weakness due to fall in U.S. yields b4 trading sideways.

On the bigger picture, despite euro's Long Term upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, subsequent decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low in Mar 2020 signals correction has ended. Although euro's impressive upmove to a near 33-month peak of 1.2349 in early Jan 2021 suggests a re-test of 1.2555 may be seen, euro's break of Jan's 1.2055 low to 1.19 53 in early Feb due to broad-based usd's strength signals top is in place n last week's break of 1.1953 would bring stronger retracement of said MT rise twd 1.1695 (38.2% r of 1.0637-1.2349). On the upside, only a weekly close abv 1.1992 would be 1st signal temporary low is made n risks 1.2053, break, 1.2112.

Today, y'day's rally fm a near 3-1/2 month bottom at 1.1836 to 1.1915 signals decline fm 1.2349 (Jan) has made a temp. low there n stronger retracement to 1.1940/50 would be seen, however, 1.1962 should limit upside n yield retreat. Only below 1.1836 wud yield weakness twd 1.1800.