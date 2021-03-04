Daily EUR/USD Technical Outlook
Last Update At 04 Mar 2021 00:27GMT
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Neutral
21 HR EMA
1.2066
55 HR EMA
1.2070
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Neutral
13 HR RSI
45
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with downside bias
Resistance
1.2184 - Last Fri's high.
1.2141 - Last Fri's NY high.
1.2112 - Y'day's high.
Support
1.2043 - Y'day's low.
1.1992 - Tue's 3-week low.
1.1953 - Feb's 2-month low (05).
EUR/USD - 1.2058.. Euro swung wildly in hectic Wed's trading. Price ratcheted higher to session highs of 1.2112 in European morning but only to tum- ble to 1.2043 in NY morning b4 rebounding on short covering to 1.2080.
On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, subsequent decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low in Mar 2020 signals correction has ended. Although euro's impressive upmove to a near 33-month peak of 1.2349 in early Jan 2021 sug gests a re-test of 1.2555 may be seen, euro's break of Jan's 1.2055 low to 1.19 53 in early Feb due to broad-based usd's strength signals top is in place n would bring stronger retracement of said MT rise to 1.1919 (2020 Nov high). As price has fallen after staging a strg rise to 1.2242 last week, bearishness is retained n only abv 1.2242 aborts this view, risks gain twd 1.2349.
Today, as y'day's fall fm 1.2112 to 1.2043 signals recovery fm Tue's 1.19 92 low possibly ended, below yield weakness twd 1.1992, break extends decline fm 2021 peak at 1.2349 to 1.1898 later next week. Only abv 1.2112 'prolongs' choppy swings abv 1.1992 n may risk stronger retracement to 1.2139/41.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
