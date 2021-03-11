Daily technical analysis: LME 3 month copper and LME 3 month aluminium [Video]

Your Daily Technical Analysis on LME Copper and Aluminium markets for Thursday the 11 March 2021.
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds around 1.1950 post ECB
The ECB decided to leave the interest rates on the main refinancing operations, the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility unchanged at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.50%, respectively, as expected. The EUR/USD pair edged slightly lower and was last seen trading at 1.1947, up 0.18% on a daily basis.
GBP/USD rises beyond 1.3950 as market mood improves
GBP/USD is advancing beyond 1.3950 as the safe-haven dollar weakens with falling yields and the stimulus bill's approval. A row between the EU and the UK over vaccine exports has been shrugged off by markets for now.
XAU/USD looks to extend rebound toward $1,745
Gold is trading in the positive territory for third straight day. Next significant resistance for gold is located at $1,745. Sellers could look to take control if XAU/USD drops below $1,720.
Ethereum freefall looms in the wake of rejection under $1,900
Ethereum bears swing into action as sell signals sprout across the board. The TD Sequential indicator has presented a sell signal on the 12-hour chart. A rising wedge pattern points to a seemingly imminent breakdown in the near-term. The MACD indicator could save the bulls from the downswing if the bullish impulse holds.
S&P 500: Let the gamers begin, Roblox and Gamestop dominate the narrative
Markets maintained bullish sentiment on Wednesday with some struggles seen in the tech sector. The Nasdaq was the only major index to finish in the red yesterday as inflation worries were pushed to one side after benign US CPI and a calm US 10 year bond auction.