Your Daily Technical Analysis on LME Copper and Aluminium markets for Thursday, 25 March 2021.
ADM Investor Services Limited – FCA No 148474 Disclaimer This information has been has been issued by ADM Investor Services International Limited (“ADMISI”) in accordance with ADMISI’s Investment Research Policy. This information is only intended to be distributed to existing Eligible Counterparties and Professional Clients of ADMISI. Further, ADMISI’s investment research is intended for use solely by Eligible Counterparties and Professional Clients, who possess a certain degree of knowledge and experience in the subject of this information. Therefore the contents may refer to terms and subjects that may be unsuitable for Retail Clients and this information should not under any circumstances be forwarded to a Retail Clients. This content is for information purposes only and should not be construed as an offer, solicitation or recommendation to buy or sell any investments or investment advice. ADMISI does not recommend or endorse any particular investment, or course of action. This information has no regard for any investment objectives or financial situation of any Eligible Counterparty or Professional Client. Any investment that is referred to may warrant further investigation or research, which will be solely at the discretion of the Eligible Counterparty or Professional Client. Information and opinions expressed herein are based on sources believed to be reliable, however ADMISI does not represent that they are accurate or complete. Further any views or information are based upon judgements made as at the date of this information. All opinions and information are subject to change without notice. ADMISI and/or connected persons may from time to time have positions in or effect transactions in any investment or related investment mentioned herein and may provide financial services to the issuers or such investments. ADMISI has put in place systems and controls mechanisms supported by appropriate procedures to identify and manage any conflicts of interest that may arise. A copy of ADMISI’s Conflict of Interest Policy is available upon request. In relation to this content, ADMISI does not believe that any relationships, circumstances, interests or potential conflicts of interest that would require disclosure under the FCA Conduct of Business rules are likely to arise. In particular no major shareholdings or financial interests exist between ADMISI and any relevant company. In the event that this situation changes then appropriate disclosures will be made. All investments involve a degree of risk and may not be suitable for certain investors. All investors should make their own investment decisions based on their circumstances, financial objectives and resources and after seeking any appropriate professional advice. This information has not been prepared under the Independent Investment research regulatory requirements and accordingly there is no prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of this research material. ADM Investor Services International Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority FCA Number 148474 in the UK.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.18 on better market mood, upbeat data
EUR/USD has been edging higher, rising toward 1.18. The safe-haven dollar is taking a breather from gains. Concerns of EU ban on vaccine exports, the blockage of the Suez Canal, and rising US cases persist. The German IFO Business Climate beat estimates with 96.6 points.
GBP/USD advances after upbeat UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD is changing hands around 1.3750, rising amid some dollar weakness and after the UK reported an increase of 2.1% in retail sales in February. Worries about Chinese sanctions on UK officials and a potential delay to the UK's vaccination campaign lurk in the background.
Cardano prepares for 21% upswing
Cardano has broken out of a falling wedge pattern, eyeing gains to $1.35. The RSI validates ADA’s uptrend after bouncing off the oversold region. Recovery is likely to be a painstaking exercise, according to the resistance seen in the IOMAP.
XAU/USD struggles near weekly lows, bears await a break below $1720
A combination of factors continued weighing on gold. Renewed COVID-19 jitters helped limit the downside. The bias remains tilted in favour of bearish traders.
Global markets are positioned for a robust recovery, but where is the proof?
Markets and the dollar have priced in a strong US economy to lead the EU and the world out of the pandemic. While some degree of recovery is certain, how powerful is very much in the air. Growth will be affected by US economic policy, taxes, politics, and still, the pandemic.