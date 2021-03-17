Your Daily Technical Analysis on Stock Index Futures for Wednesday the 17 March 2021.
EUR/USD clings to 1.19 ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19 as tension mounts ahead of the all-important Federal Reserve decision. The bank will try to balance between growth hopes and rate hike fears. The euro has been hit by the row over AstraZeneca's vaccines.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.39 as tension mounts toward the FOMC
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 in a tight range as markets await the Fed decision later in the day. The focus is on the bank's forecasts for employment, inflation and interest rates, which may reflect an improvement in the economy.
XAU/USD remains below $1740-42 supply zone ahead of FOMC
Gold remains confined in a narrow trading band below the $1740-42 heavy supply zone. Investors now seemed reluctant as the focus remains on the critical FOMC policy decision. Mixed oscillators on hourly/daily charts warrant caution before placing directional bets.
Cardano prepares for a 20% lift off
Cardano price shows an increase in bullish momentum as it bounced off the $0.98 level. Transactional data suggests that a decisive close above $1.29 could propel ADA by 15% to $1.48. However, a breakdown of $1.17 could see a 5% retracement to $1.11.
SNDL Stock and Forecast: Sundial Growers Inc set for further gains on SAF news
Sundial Growers (SNDL) continues to probe higher on Tuesday after the positive reaction to Monday's SAF Group joint venture. SNDL shares closed 14% higher on Monday and are 1.5% on Tuesday at $1.64. Sundial (SNDL) results are due tomorrow March 17 with a conference call on March 18.