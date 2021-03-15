Eddie Tofpik Eddie Tofpik

Daily technical analysis: FTSE Futures, DAX Futures, Emini S&P Futures & CAC40 Futures [Video]

ANALYSIS |

Your Daily Technical Analysis on Stock Index Futures for Monday the 15 March 2021.

EUR/USD advances towards 1.1950, as Treasury yields retreat, weighing down on the US dollar. Mixed Chinese data and vaccine woes remain a drag for the major ahead of US President Biden's covid rescue plan. 

GBP/USD trades above 1.3900, recovering from lower levels amid broad-based US dollar retreat. BOE's Bailey said that inflation is likely to pick up soon. UK PM Johnson's comments on vaccine nad US President Biden's speech awaited. 

Gold stays relatively calm after closing the previous week in the green. Near-term hurdles for XAU/USD align at $1,740 and $1,745. Key support for gold is located at $1,700.

The increase of demand from the DeFi industry has caused Ethereum fees to skyrocket, while NFTs could push ETH transaction costs even higher. As tensions arose over EIP-1559, a new EIP has been put forward to ease Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake for the ETH miners.

China is requesting Alibaba (BABA) to divest some of its media assets according to Reuters, citing the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). China is increasingly concerned about Alibaba's growing influence over public opinion according to a report carried by Benzinga citing Dow Jones.

