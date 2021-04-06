Your Daily Technical Analysis on Energy for Tuesday, 06 April 2021.
EUR/USD reaches fresh weekly highs above 1.1800
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1830, resuming its advance as the safe-haven dollar takes a hit from easing government bond yields.The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slides below 1.70%
GBP/USD falls from highs as dollar gains ground
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3850, down from the highs around 1.39, triggered after UK PM Johnson announced the next stage of the reopening is going through next week. The pound is shrugging off some demand for the dollar.
XAU/USD bulls challenge 200-period SMA, around $1,735 region
A softer risk tone, retreating US bond yields assisted gold to gain traction on Tuesday. A modest pickup in the USD demand kept a lid on any further gains for the commodity. The set-up favours intraday bullish traders, through mixed oscillators warrant caution.
BREAKING: Cryptos surge as Fidelity announces new Bitcoin trade group
Fidelity Investments has launched a new Bitcoin trade group in conjunction with Coinbase, Square, and other investment firms. The group will aim to help Bitcoin and other cryptos to get regulated.
S&P 500: Profit taking halts record rally, but bulls still in charge
Equity markets reached fresh highs on Monday as Friday's strong employment report filtered through. The Nasdaq continues to make up for lost time as the growth versus value stock debate steps up a gear.