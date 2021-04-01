Your Daily Technical Analysis on Energy for Thursday, 01 April 2021.
ADM Investor Services Limited – FCA No 148474 Disclaimer This information has been has been issued by ADM Investor Services International Limited (“ADMISI”) in accordance with ADMISI’s Investment Research Policy. This information is only intended to be distributed to existing Eligible Counterparties and Professional Clients of ADMISI. Further, ADMISI’s investment research is intended for use solely by Eligible Counterparties and Professional Clients, who possess a certain degree of knowledge and experience in the subject of this information. Therefore the contents may refer to terms and subjects that may be unsuitable for Retail Clients and this information should not under any circumstances be forwarded to a Retail Clients. This content is for information purposes only and should not be construed as an offer, solicitation or recommendation to buy or sell any investments or investment advice. ADMISI does not recommend or endorse any particular investment, or course of action. This information has no regard for any investment objectives or financial situation of any Eligible Counterparty or Professional Client. Any investment that is referred to may warrant further investigation or research, which will be solely at the discretion of the Eligible Counterparty or Professional Client. Information and opinions expressed herein are based on sources believed to be reliable, however ADMISI does not represent that they are accurate or complete. Further any views or information are based upon judgements made as at the date of this information. All opinions and information are subject to change without notice. ADMISI and/or connected persons may from time to time have positions in or effect transactions in any investment or related investment mentioned herein and may provide financial services to the issuers or such investments. ADMISI has put in place systems and controls mechanisms supported by appropriate procedures to identify and manage any conflicts of interest that may arise. A copy of ADMISI’s Conflict of Interest Policy is available upon request. In relation to this content, ADMISI does not believe that any relationships, circumstances, interests or potential conflicts of interest that would require disclosure under the FCA Conduct of Business rules are likely to arise. In particular no major shareholdings or financial interests exist between ADMISI and any relevant company. In the event that this situation changes then appropriate disclosures will be made. All investments involve a degree of risk and may not be suitable for certain investors. All investors should make their own investment decisions based on their circumstances, financial objectives and resources and after seeking any appropriate professional advice. This information has not been prepared under the Independent Investment research regulatory requirements and accordingly there is no prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of this research material. ADM Investor Services International Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority FCA Number 148474 in the UK.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles under 1.1750 on dollar strength, Europe's covid concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1750 as investors worry about France's new lockdown, joining additional restrictions in the old continent. Markets are shrugging off US President Biden's well-telegraphed infrastructure and tax plan. PMIs are eyed.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 on market calm, upbeat UK PMI
GBP/USD has turned upward as the UK Manufacturing PMI beat estimates with 58.9 in the final read for March and as markets calm. after President Biden presented his infrastructure spending plan. US jobless claims and the ISM Manufacturing PMI are eyed.
XAU/USD needs to recapture 200-HMA at $1721 to unleash further upside
Gold looks to extend the recovery momentum beyond 200-HMA. Bull flag breakout on the 1H chart suggests more gains ahead. Overbought RSI conditions remain a cause for concern for XAU bulls.
Cardano achieves “block production decentralization” as ADA price eyes 40% liftoff
Cardano blockchain takes a giant leap as block production gets successfully decentralized. ADA price could get a massive boost from this and continue its uptrend. A blockchain development and research company, IOHK, announced late Wednesday that Cardano’s block production was fully decentralized.
XPeng announces record Q1 deliveries, NIO also delivers
XPeng announces record Q1 2021 deliveries on Thursday. XPeng shares jump sharply after release. NIO also releases record electric vehicle deliveries.