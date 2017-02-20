Daily Technical Analysis
EUR/USD Current level - 1.0621
The intraday bias is still negative below 1.0640 minor resistance, with a risk of a dip towards 1.0580 support zone.
|
|
USD/JPY Current level - 113.09
Friday's slide bottomed above 112.50 support and the intraday outlook is positive, for a rise towards 113.50 resistance.
|
|
GBP/USD Current level - 1.2448
My outlook here is positive, for a break through the dynamic resistance at 1.2500, towards 1.2610 area.
|
|
These analyses are for information purposes only. They DO NOT post a BUY or SELL recommendation for any of the financial instruments herein analyzed. The information is obtained from generally accessible data sources. The forecasts made are based on technical analysis. However, Deltastock’s Analyst Dept. also takes into consideration a number of fundamental and macroeconomic factors, which we believe impact the price moves of the observed instruments. Deltastock Inc. assumes no responsibility for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in these materials, nor shall it be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon the information on this page. Deltastock Inc. shall not be liable for any special, indirect, incidental, or consequential damages, including without limitation, losses or unrealized gains that may result. Any information is subject to change without notice.