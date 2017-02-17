Daily Technical Analysis
EUR/USD Current level - 1.0670
The upmove is losing steam, but the bias remains positive above 1.0620 minor support, for a break though 1.0705, towards 1.0828 high.
USD/JPY Current level - 113.32
The bias remains negative, for a slide towards 112.50 area. Initial resistance is projected at 113.50 and crucial on the upside is 114.05.
GBP/USD Current level - 1.2497
Yesterday's rise peaked below the dynamic resistance at 1.2520, but the overall outlook remains positive, for a rise towards 1.2610. Crucial on the downside is 1.2435.
