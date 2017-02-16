Daily Technical Analysis
EUR/USD Current level - 1.0604
Yesterday's low at 1.0520 signals a reversal of the downtrend from 1.0828 and the outlook is positive, for a rise towards 1.0705, en route to the mentioned peak. Minor intraday support lies at 1.0580.
USD/JPY Current level - 113.98
A reversal has been confirmed at 115.00 and the intraday bias is bearish, for slide towards 112.50. Initial intraday hurdle lies at 113.25.
GBP/USD Current level - 1.2470
The recent low at 1.2380 signals a finale of the pattern below 1.2580 and my outlook is positive, for a rise towards 1.2610.
