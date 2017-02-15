Daily Technical Analysis

Stoyan Mihaylov
DeltaStock.com

EUR/USD Current level - 1.0579

The downtrend is intact heading towards 1.0500 area. Initial intraday resistance lies at 1.0590, followed by the crucial peak at 1.0632.

EURUSD

resistance

intraday

intraweek

1.0590

1.0710

1.0632

1.0870

support

intraday

intraweek

1.0500

1.0500

1.0500

1.0350

 

USD/JPY Current level - 114.31

The upmove has been renewed, targeting 115.65 resistance area. Initial intraday support lies at 114.00 and crucial on the downside is 113.25 low.

USDJPY

resistance

intraday

intraweek

114.10

118.65

115.65

120.00

support

intraday

intraweek

113.35

111.40

112.50

109.80

 

GBP/USD Current level - 1.2463

Yesterday's slide from 1.2550 is still underway, with a risk of a dip towards 1.2410 area. 

GBPUSD

resistance

intraday

intraweek

1.2550

1.2780

1.2610

1.2780

support

intraday

intraweek

1.2415

1.2230

1.2346

1.1984

These analyses are for information purposes only. They DO NOT post a BUY or SELL recommendation for any of the financial instruments herein analyzed. The information is obtained from generally accessible data sources. The forecasts made are based on technical analysis. However, Deltastock’s Analyst Dept. also takes into consideration a number of fundamental and macroeconomic factors, which we believe impact the price moves of the observed instruments. Deltastock Inc. assumes no responsibility for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in these materials, nor shall it be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon the information on this page. Deltastock Inc. shall not be liable for any special, indirect, incidental, or consequential damages, including without limitation, losses or unrealized gains that may result. Any information is subject to change without notice.