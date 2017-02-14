Daily Technical Analysis
EUR/USD Current level - 1.0618
The bias remains bearish and only a break through the crucial 1.0658 high will signal a reversal of the whole slide from 1.0828.
USD/JPY Current level - 113.38
My outlook here is still positive, for a violation of 114.10, towards 115.65. Key support lies at 112.50.
GBP/USD Current level - 1.2542
The rise from 1.2440 low is corrective, preceding a slide towards 1.2415 support area. Trigger on the downside is 1.2479 low.
