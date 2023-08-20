10y yield still at 4.25% was enough for tech to decently lead the S&P 500 upswing, which however didn‘t have bullish sectoral composition. The Friday given 4,390 resistance was certainly respected, and even if it is overcome Monday, it would be premature to say the lows are in. Just as much gold had been declining going into the BRICS summit, yields are surging and stocks selling off as Friday‘s Jackson Hole approaches.
As befits chiefly gold with silver and to a lesser degree crude oil and copper, these would bottom faster, probably also faster than junk corporate bonds (these are another hint as to why Friday‘s S&P 500 bullish turn wasn‘t too convincing). Bonds are simply paying attention to the still tight Fed (saw Wednesday‘s minutes?), and don‘t act convinced we have seen the last hike of 2023.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq outlook
Breaking 4,348 support won‘t probably happen, but Monday isn‘t about to be a wildly bullish day either. 4,390 did its job Friday, but is likely to be overcome in lighter trading. I‘m though not counting on sectoral composition turning decisively bullish – defensives wouldn‘t do poorly, and Nasdaq is to provide direction for the whole ES.
Gold, Silver and Miners
Following the $15 break of $1,930, gold is stabilizing, and facing much better prospects next week than had been the case this week. Silver well above $22.20 and copper holding first $3.68 and then $3.72, concur and would prove a bit stronger than the yellow metal next week.
Crude Oil
Crude oil put in a sharp local bottom, but given the China growth and overall uncertainty (see how HSI is doing), can be expected to consolidate the low $80s for a while longer before rising again.
All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD flirts with daily low around 0.6400 mark, seems vulnerable to slide further
The AUD/USD pair surrenders its modest intraday gains to the 0.6425-0.6430 region and hovers near the lower end of its daily range during the early European session on Friday.
EUR/USD stabilizes below 1.0900 heading into the weekend
EUR/USD trades in a tight range below 1.0900 as investors refrain from taking large positions ahead of next week's key events. Despite Friday's choppy action, the pair remains on track to close the fifth straight week in negative territory.
Gold on track to post first weekly close below $1,900 since March
Gold price holds steady at around $1890 in the American session on Friday and looks to register its lowest weekly close in five months. Rising US Treasury bond yields and concerning headlines from China forced XAU/USD to stay on the back foot throughout the week.
Bitcoin CME gaps at $35,000, $27,000 and $21,000, which one gets filled first?
Bitcoin futures product was listed as a product by the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in December 2017. Since then, CME’s BTC futures data has been crucial to identifying institutional flow and interest, among other things. Regardless, the daily chart for BTC now shows three unfilled gaps, two at the top and one at the bottom.
Week ahead – All eyes on the Jackson Hole symposium
It’s a light week in terms of economic data, with the most important releases being the business surveys from the major economies. But the true highlight will be the Fed’s annual economic symposium. With US yields on the verge of a breakout, Chairman Powell’s signals about the path of interest rates will be absolutely crucial for the dollar.