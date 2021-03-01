Join ACY Securities Chief Market Analyst, Alistair Schultz, as he runs through the news and analysis you need to know for the Asian market open. In this video, the glut of crude is vanishing quickly so the ‘Big Question’ is, will OPEC increase outputs?
AUD/USD consolidates recovery gains around 0.7750 amid risk-on mood
AUD/USD is off the highs, holding the bounce around 0.7750 on downbeat Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI. RBA’s double the bond purchases and risk-recovery help the aussie's recovery from three-week lows. US ISM PMI and RBA rate decision awaited.
Gold needs to crack $1757 for further recovery
Gold (XAU/USD) has kicked-off March on a positive footing, looking to recapture the $1750 level. Gold attempts recovery from eight-month lows of $1717, having booked the biggest monthly slump since late 2016 amid the rout in the global bonds.
GBP/USD: Recovery remains capped by 1.40 ahead of UK/US PMIs
GBP/USD buyers take a breather after a sharp recovery to 1.4000 in Monday's Asian trading so far. UK Chancellor Sunak is expected to offer GBP5 billion help to British businesses this week. Focus shifts to the UK/US Manufacturing PMIs.
Dogecoin on the verge of a 50% breakout
Dogecoin price is consolidating in a descending triangle pattern, hinting at a 50% breakout soon. DOGE has slid below the support provided by the 50, 100, and 200 four-hour moving averages indicating a lack of buyers.
Dollar Index: Bull reversal pattern on the weekly chart
The dollar index looks north, with the weekly chart showing a falling wedge breakout, a bullish reversal pattern, and a bullish divergence of the Relative Strength Index. Essentially, the DXY's sell-off from the March 2020 high of 102.99 has ended, and the bulls look to have regained control.