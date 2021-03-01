Join ACY Securities Chief Market Analyst Alistair Schultz as he shares his insights on global markets. In this video, he'll be looking at Australian Bond Yields sliding and why to expect purchases by RBA in excess of $1B this week.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates recovery gains above 0.7750 amid risk-on mood
AUD/USD is off the highs, holding the bounce above 0.7750 on downbeat Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI. RBA’s double the bond purchases and risk-recovery help the aussie's recovery from three-week lows. US ISM PMI and RBA rate decision awaited.
Gold corrects to the 50% mean reversion target
Gold prices have corrected a significant portion of the latest bearish impulse. Failures at this resistance could lead to a fresh downside impulse. The price is now testing the bear's commitments which could lead to downside extension failures at this juncture.
GBP/USD: 21-day EMA defends bulls amid UK stimulus hopes
GBP/USD sellers catch a breather around 1.3935-40 amid the initial Asian session trading on Monday. UK Chancellor Sunak is up for five billion pound help to British businesses. Immediate EMA, multiple support lines test two-day downtrend.
Bitcoin prepares for a 30% jump inside bullish chart pattern
BTC/USD drops from the intraday high near $46,000 to currently around $45,100 during early Monday. Even so, the crypto major keeps bounce off 200-bar SMA, marked during the weekend, while also staying inside a bullish chart pattern on the four-hour play.
Dollar Index: Bull reversal pattern on the weekly chart
The dollar index looks north, with the weekly chart showing a falling wedge breakout, a bullish reversal pattern, and a bullish divergence of the Relative Strength Index. Essentially, the DXY's sell-off from the March 2020 high of 102.99 has ended, and the bulls look to have regained control.