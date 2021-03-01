Join ACY Securities Chief Market Analyst Alistair Schultz as he shares his insights on global markets. In this video, he'll be looking at how some Airline indexes have surged, some as much as 15% but still below the 2020 peak and what to expect from the sector moving forward.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD retreats below 1.4000, US ISM PMI, UK budget in focus
GBP/USD trims early Asian recovery gains while trading below 1.4000. UK Chancellor Sunak is up for £5 billion grants to businesses. US FDA approved Johnson &Johnson’s one-shot vaccine. UK/US PMIs eyed.
EUR/USD trims early gains, eyes German CPI
EUR/USD erases gains, having faced rejection at 1.2100 in early Asia. Weak German CPI would underscore the Fed-ECB divergence. The EUR may find bids if the ECB takes on the bond market.
Dogecoin on the verge of a 50% breakout
Dogecoin price is consolidating in a descending triangle pattern, hinting at a 50% breakout soon. DOGE has slid below the support provided by the 50, 100, and 200 four-hour moving averages indicating a lack of buyers.
Gold needs to crack $1757 for further recovery
Gold (XAU/USD) has kicked-off March on a positive footing, looking to recapture the $1750 level. Gold attempts recovery from eight-month lows of $1717, having booked the biggest monthly slump since late 2016 amid the rout in the global bonds.
Dollar Index: Bull reversal pattern on the weekly chart
The dollar index looks north, with the weekly chart showing a falling wedge breakout, a bullish reversal pattern, and a bullish divergence of the Relative Strength Index. Essentially, the DXY's sell-off from the March 2020 high of 102.99 has ended, and the bulls look to have regained control.